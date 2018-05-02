Onix Achieves The Infrastructure Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Program

Google Cloud Partner Specializations are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency in specialized solution and services areas.

Partners that have achieved this Specialization have demonstrated success assisting customers to architect and build their Google Cloud Platform infrastructure and workflows and help them make a successful migration.

"Achieving the Google Cloud Infrastructure Partner Specialization recognition is evidence of how seriously we take our commitment to delivering world-class cloud solutions to our clients," said Onix's President and CEO Tim Needles. "The Google Cloud Partner Specialization in Infrastructure further positions Onix as a leader in modernizing infrastructure."



Onix began its journey with Google in 2002 as one of the first enterprise search partners with Google Search Appliance. Onix has since expanded its presence in the Google universe, also providing solutions with Google Cloud Platform, G Suite and Maps, assisting clients with all aspects of their cloud journeys, no matter how far they are along the path.

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates organizations to the next level of productivity, collaboration, efficiency and success since 1992. The company uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors. Onix creates targeted solutions with infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology, using products from such industry leaders as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dropbox and Coveo. Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. Onix also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges. Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has a Canadian office in Toronto. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.

