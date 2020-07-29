Onix Achieves the Managed Services Provider Status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, a leading cloud solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved the Managed Services Provider status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program by demonstrating their end-to-end customer lifecycle service delivery capabilities.

Partners in this initiative give Google Cloud customers the ability to enjoy hands-on support, ongoing workloads management and oversight, as well as more services that help them maximize their cloud environment.

As a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider partner, Onix offers customers 24x7x365 monitoring, managing and problem resolution for their cloud systems. Key services include:

Hosting and monitoring

Server and software maintenance for cloud solutions

License management

Security

Application administration

Ongoing solution reviews

"We're proud to be a Managed Services Provider Partner in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program," said Onix Cloud President Tony Bianco. "Google has very high standards for inclusion into the program, and Onix is excited to have passed all of these elements so we can provide the very best service to our shared customers. By partnering with Onix for managed services, our customers enjoy more organizational efficiency and predictable costs while having a world-class team focused on their infrastructure."

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including OnSpend, a cloud billing and budget management software solution.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact:

Robin Suttell

Onix

216-801-4984

[email protected]

