Onix Adds Slack to Collaborative Cloud Solutions Portfolio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix has made a further commitment to providing innovative cloud solutions for customers by adding Slack services to its ever-growing portfolio. Slack is a collaboration hub that connects you to the people, files and tools you work with every day. It's where work gets done.

The addition of this new service delivers a proven platform that helps users make better business decisions more quickly, and allows them to work inside or outside their organizations on any device, from any location. It's the central place where they can connect and interact with everyone involved with a project.

"In today's increasingly cloud-first world, workers want instant access to crucial project information, and they want to do it from anywhere on any device," said Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "By giving our customers access to Slack, we're changing the way people effortlessly connect and collaborate on projects and files. We're helping them adopt the future of work today."

Initial Slack service offerings will include deploying the Slack platform and providing essential change management and training services to help users gain the full value from their Slack deployment. Customers can also engage Onix to deliver integration and development services aimed at connecting existing cloud applications such as G Suite or Salesforce — or any other essential tools to the Slack interface. This allows users to remain within the Slack environment to connect, share and work together on projects in a single, virtual location.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

