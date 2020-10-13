Onix Designated as AWS DevOps Competency Partner

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix announces that it has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency Partner.

AWS Competencies are granted to AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. Attaining an AWS Competency allows partners to differentiate themselves to customers by showcasing their expertise in a specific solution area.

As an AWS DevOps Competency Partner, Onix delivers DevOps solutions with high efficiency/low-risk software solutions and deployments. The company's cloud architecture and solutions engineering teams have decades of AWS and market-specific DevOps skills, including infrastructure as code, configuration management, CI/CD skills and production DevOps experience.

"DevOps is a vital component of any strong cloud strategy as it allows our customers to be more agile and keep up with changing market conditions, technology updates and their customers' demands," said Onix Director of Cloud Professional Services, Scott Cruze. "Transitioning to the cloud is even easier as it helps legacy apps get up and running faster, in an optimized state, after migration. Our DevOps team helps our AWS clients combine the power of app development and operations for a better cloud experience."

Onix is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with the following validated program designations: Solution Provider, EC2 for Microsoft Windows, Immersion Days and Public Sector Solution Provider.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

