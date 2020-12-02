Onix Earns AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

The ability to perform a Well-Architected Review allows Onix to strengthen its customers' AWS cloud environments. Tweet this

As an AWS Well-Architected Partner Onix cloud engineers now are able to perform Well-Architected workload reviews to help their AWS customers establish good architectural habits, eliminate risk, and respond faster to changes that affect designs, applications, and workloads.

The reviews enable cloud architects to build secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their customers' applications. The framework provides a consistent approach for customers and partners to evaluate architectures and implement designs that will scale over time.

"Joining the AWS Well-Architected Review program was the next logical step for Onix as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner," said Scott Cruze, Onix Director of Cloud Professional Services. "We are committed to building high-quality solutions using best practices for our AWS customers. The ability to perform a Well-Architected Review only helps us strengthen the AWS cloud environments we deploy for them."

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact:

Robin Suttell

Onix

216-801-4984

[email protected]

SOURCE Onix

