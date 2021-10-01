Onix, First North American Partner to Become Happeo Certified, Happeo Opens its Office in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happeo, the social intranet built to make work a happier place, today announced that North America has become Happeo's fastest-growing market, in large part due to Happeo's first certified partner, Onix. To further service its clients and partners, Happeo has now opened its office in New York City.

Onix & Happeo

Scott Waugh, Happeo's Partner Manager for North America said: "I'm proud of Onix. They are our first North American partner to achieve Happeo certification and our partnership has been strong from day one. I look forward to our future together and helping companies achieve better alignment, engagement and collaboration."

Solange Jacob, Onix Collaboration Services Manager, added: "Happeo's partnership program is robust and the support we receive from them is incredible. This certification enables us to help clients get the most out of their Happeo platform. We're looking forward to changing the way companies communicate all across North America."

Happeo is also opening a new office in New York City. Regarding their new office in New York City, Perttu Ojansuu, Happeo's CEO, said: "I'm very excited to have a foothold in New York City, a place that I've come to know and love. From this office, we will further expand our sales, marketing and customer success capacity, allowing us to give our North American clients the best service possible."

Happeo's office will be located on 500 7th Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10018, United States.

About Happeo

Happeo is a social intranet, designed for businesses that work with Google Workspace. It acts as a company's news stream and enterprise social network, combined into a branded intranet environment. Happeo enables your business communications to flow seamlessly, making work a happier place for all.

Business success in today's world depends on talent and a company's ability to build and maintain a high-performing digital culture – a place where employees lead the conversation, share information freely and fuel business growth. Large enterprises and fast-growing organizations like the Tide Cleaners, State Auto and Randstad Sourceright use Happeo to engage, align, and retain more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

In 2019, Gartner named Happeo a Cool Vendor. That same year, The Next Web recognized Happeo as one of Europe's fastest-growing scale-ups. In 2021, G2 awarded Happeo with the "Easiest to Use '' and "Momentum Leader" badges. Happeo's talent is spread across locations, generations, and time zones, helping Happeo's continued growth globally. To learn more visit https://www.happeo.com .

Media contact: Stefka Ivanova, [email protected], +31640011226, Media Kit

SOURCE Happeo