Onix Launches New, Customer-Centric Website

Through a brand refresh, Onix is able to better represent its values and showcase its focus on providing world-class cloud computing services. While Onix has evolved their services to provide their customers with the latest cloud solutions, they want to ensure their brand identity has evolved, as well, to better reflect the current state of the organization.

An Updated Approach

This new approach is represented with a bright, modern and approachable visual identity throughout their website and materials. This update also includes a resource library filled with relevant content to provide knowledge, insight and industry news to the Onix audience.

With an understanding that technology is constantly evolving, Onix has also implemented a new tagline: Intelligent Evolution in the Cloud. This tagline serves as a reminder that Onix optimistically embraces changes in cloud computing and looks ahead for ways to better serve its customers.

Helping Businesses Go Further

Onix has been recognized and awarded for the impact they've had on their customers through their technical expertise and the service they provide. As an AWS Advanced Services Partner, 12-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner including the 2020 Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year and more, Onix showcases its dedication to its customers.

"While we have been recognized and awarded for the impact we've had on our customers through technical expertise, we believe our true superpower lies within people, experiences and relationships. We care about doing things right and building lasting relationships with our employees, our customers and our partners," Sumlin continued.

Onix provides customers with the tools to increase organizational efficiency through cloud-computing solutions, so their clients can focus on what matters most to them: effectively running their businesses.

About Onix

Onix is a cloud solutions provider with 30+ years of experience. They leverage proven tools, methodologies, and experience to help organizations migrate and modernize their data in the cloud. Their expertise includes data and analytics, security and governance, migration and modernization and cloud managed services.

