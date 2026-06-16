Onix Launches Wingspan in Europe, Introducing Semantic Twin Technology to Solve for AI Governance

Next-generation semantic intelligence platform accelerates enterprise AI modernization by 3X while ensuring strict compliance for regulated industries.

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix today announced the European launch of Wingspan, its next-generation enterprise agentic AI and semantic intelligence platform. Designed to help organizations operationalize AI with unprecedented governance and operational control, Wingspan enables enterprises to accelerate modernization by 3X, reduce manual effort by 50-80%, and move from fragmented pilots to enterprise-wide AI execution.

As European enterprises accelerate AI adoption amid evolving regulatory and digital sovereignty requirements, Wingspan introduces a shift to governance-first AI. The platform is powered by Onix's proprietary Semantic Twin technology, which continuously maps enterprise systems, data relationships, and operational dependencies. This creates a contextual intelligence layer that ensures AI outcomes are more auditable, explainable, and strictly grounded in real corporate data.

"European enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation; they need trusted, operationalized AI that aligns with rigorous compliance requirements," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. "With Wingspan, we are eliminating the AI 'black-box'. By combining semantic intelligence with governance-aware orchestration, we enable organizations to scale AI responsibly while maintaining absolute visibility over their data lineage."

Unlike conventional AI approaches that rely heavily on disconnected automation layers, Wingspan provides continuous context awareness across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, dismantling operational silos.

Purpose Built for Regulated Industries

Wingspan is specifically tailored for highly regulated, data-intensive sectors—including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector—where operational transparency is mission-critical. The platform delivers on three core European enterprise priorities:

Trust & Explainability: Strict data grounding ensures AI outputs can be verified.

Strict data grounding ensures AI outputs can be verified. Operational Resilience: Provides multi-cloud observability to eliminate vendor lock-in.

Provides multi-cloud observability to eliminate vendor lock-in. Rigorous Governance: Compliance teams can track the exact lineage of any data point used by the AI.

"AI adoption in Europe demands accountability alongside innovation," added Vittorio Sanvito, EMEA Managing Director at Onix. "Wingspan bridges that gap, moving enterprises from fragmented pilots to governed intelligence at scale."

The European debut of Wingspan marks a major milestone in Onix's global expansion, reinforcing its commitment to scaling context-aware, governance-centric AI solutions worldwide.

More information on Wingspan.

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades with a unique IP-led services business model. As a Diamond Partner in the Google Workspace Co-Sell and Services Partner Path in the Google Cloud Partner Network and an 18-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

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SOURCE Onix Networking Corp.