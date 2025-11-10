Onix Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Google Cloud Services

Everest Group named Onix a Leader for its agentic AI innovation, Google Cloud leadership, and outcome-based transformation powered by the Wingspan platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, a global leader in data, cloud, and AI transformation and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Google Cloud Services Specialization.

The recognition underscores Onix's leadership in driving enterprise modernization and innovation with AI-first, data-driven Google Cloud solutions, as validated by Everest Group's independent assessment of market impact, vision, and transformation capabilities.

"Recognition by Everest Group as a leader in Google Cloud services underscores the depth and success of our strategic partnership with Google Cloud," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Onix. "For over 20 years, our Google-first approach as a trusted Google Cloud partner has fueled customer success and innovation across industries. By combining Google Cloud's advanced technologies with our IP-led, agentic AI approach, we are leading the industry in equipping organizations with the intelligence, agility, and autonomous systems needed to lead in this era of continual change."

Recognition Highlights:

In its 2025 PEAK Matrix® assessment, Everest Group highlights Onix's strengths in:

Deep Google Cloud expertise across modernization, data, AI/ML, and industry solutions; 16× Google Cloud Partner of the Year.

Outcome-driven models aligned to business KPIs and transformation goals.

Agentic AI and IP-led assets (e.g., Wingspan) automate and optimize cloud operations.

High customer satisfaction for agility, delivery excellence, and flexibility.

Leadership includes former CDOs, CTOs, and CIOs driving enterprise transformation.

Launch partner for Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise.

"Onix demonstrates strong capability as a Google Cloud specialist partner, supporting enterprises in modernizing data, applications, and AI workloads through integrated transformation programs. It showcases deep alignment with Google Cloud's AI-driven modernization vision through multiple specializations, proprietary IPs, marketplace presence, and launch partners for offerings such as Gemini, Agentspace, and Google Distributed Cloud. Clients commend Onix for combining strong technical expertise with strategic partnership alignment, delivering value-driven outcomes and tech-enabled growth. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialist PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025," says Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Driving Next-Gen Transformation with Agentic AI and Google Cloud

Onix's Google Cloud success stems from its agentic AI approach and Wingspan platform, embedding self-learning automation to accelerate modernization and deliver measurable results.

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven transformations, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades. As a Premier level partner within Google's Partner Advantage program and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

