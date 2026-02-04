Onix Accelerates EMEA Region Expansion, Appoints Vittorio Sanvito as Managing Director

Onix Networking Corp.

Feb 04, 2026, 06:00 ET

Move signals deep investments, localized go-to-market strategy, and accelerated AI-led growth across the region

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, a data, cloud, and AI services provider and 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, has appointed Vittorio Sanvito as Managing Director for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), marking an acceleration of the company's presence in the region.

Sanvito joins from Google Cloud, where he served as EMEA COO and Managing Director of Partners and Alliances. Building on a career that includes leadership roles at AWS  and a 21-year tenure at HPE, Sanvito brings deep expertise in enterprise cloud adoption and partner-led growth to scale Onix's regional delivery and go-to-market execution.

In his new role, Sanvito will oversee Onix's sales and business development, go-to-market  strategy, tailored country-level  growth plans, and solutions  across EMEA, with a mandate to strengthen existing  and new customer relationships and expand Onix's Google Cloud partnership in the region.

"EMEA is a strategic growth engine for Onix, " said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. "Vittorio's deep understanding of the European cloud landscape and his experience at Google Cloud make him uniquely positioned to help us scale decisively  while staying close to our customers. We are doubling down on our success  in EMEA with intent, focus, and execution."

A Unique Value Proposition for the EMEA Market

Onix enters its next phase of EMEA growth with a differentiated market approach, combining global scale and technical depth with a highly localized go-to-market model. This enables Onix to serve complex, multi-country enterprises while remaining sensitive to regional regulations, data residency requirements, and industry-specific needs.

At the core of this differentiation is Onix's  IP-led services business model enabled by Wingspan  – Onix's proprietary agentic data & AI platform.  Wingspan accelerates time-to-value for data modernization, Agentic AI, and Google Gemini Enterprise deployments, to bridge the gap between modern data foundations and enterprise-ready AI. With Wingspan, Onix helps organizations operationalize AI faster, responsibly, and at scale, moving from data modernization to real business outcomes.

Onix already works with several marquee enterprises across the EMEA region, delivering some of the most complex and large-scale data and AI transformations on Google Cloud. These successes highlight Onix's ability to deliver at scale while driving measurable business value.

"EMEA represents a tremendous opportunity, and Onix's approach truly stands out," said Vittorio Sanvito, Managing Director, EMEA at Onix. "By combining world-class Google Cloud expertise, a strong data-to-AI platform like Wingspan, and a localized, customer-first mindset, we are well positioned to help organizations across the region innovate faster and more responsibly."

As enterprises across EMEA accelerate their cloud and AI journeys, Onix remains committed to being a trusted transformation partner, delivering scalable, secure, and outcome-driven solutions across industries.

About Onix

Onix  is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades with a unique IP-led services business model.  As a Diamond Partner in the Co-sell & Services Partner Path and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through  patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first multi-capability  Data & Agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining data-to-AI transformation. Wingspan's context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decision., Onix has helped many Global  enterprises drive AI-powered innovation, delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

PR Contact:
Sagar Desai
[email protected]

SOURCE Onix Networking Corp.

