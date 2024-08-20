ONIX Pickleball Launches All-New Supercell Paddles

Newly released pickleball paddles with patented technology

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONIX Pickleball, a leader in performance pickleball products, is proud to announce the launch of its newest addition to the company's paddle lineup featuring patented technology. The all-new Supercell pickleball paddle is engineered with cutting-edge technology and designed for ultimate control and comfort.

The Supercell paddle introduces ONIX's groundbreaking Cloud Control Technology, characterized by a 22mm thick cross-section core that creates an expansive sweet spot, enhancing control and comfort during play. This feature is complemented by ONIX's patented Thermofused Technology, which molds the pickleball paddle to its exact specifications for unmatched performance.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of the new Supercell Pickleball Paddle, a product that showcases our commitment to innovation in pickleball," said Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Senior Product Manager. "With its advanced features, the Supercell paddle offers players outstanding control, touch, and power."

Designed for ultimate ball control and touch, the Supercell paddle is built with a weight range that ensures a balanced weight, weighing from 8.0-8.4 oz. It is constructed with a foam-filled Carbon Fiber Frame that wraps around the entire paddle, allowing the Supercell to offer extra strength and durability. The sand paint finish, coupled with an 8mm polypropylene core, ensures superior performance. This paddle is suited for players with a shorter, slower stroke due to its ultra-thick core.

Available in two striking designs, orange and blue, the Supercell paddle meets the USA Pickleball requirements, making it fully approved for all official tournament play. The Supercell comes equipped with innovative technology engineered to win in competition.

To learn more about our all-new pickleball paddle and to shop now, visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is a leader in all performance pickleball products such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since the founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

