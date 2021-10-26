Onix Releases Google Cloud Healthcare API Benchmarking Whitepaper

Onix was selected by Google Cloud to benchmark the performance and scalability of its Cloud Healthcare API. Tweet this

The Google Cloud Healthcare API is a serverless, highly scalable Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) product that helps solve data interoperability challenges in healthcare. The Healthcare API utilizes the most common healthcare data formats, including FHIR, HL7v2, and DICOM. It enables secure and compliant use of healthcare data that is often trapped in disparate health IT systems. Once the data is in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), healthcare and life science organizations can seamlessly use that data in analytics such as ML and AI and customer applications.

To "pressure test" the Cloud Healthcare API at a high volume of patient data, Onix generated and imported 50 million synthetically-created, realistic simulated patient health records into a single FHIR store using the Cloud Healthcare API. The API throughput, speed and ability to perform its various functions (including read, write and search) at scale were then measured, all the way up to 50 million patient records. The experimental findings indicate that the Cloud Healthcare API and Google Cloud Platform FHIR can scale generally in a linear way, maintaining performance for as many as 50 million patient records, or approximately 26 billion FHIR resources.

About Onix

Onix has specialized expertise with the Cloud Healthcare API. Our Data & Analytics cloud consultancy has enabled hundreds of healthcare and life science organizations to drive data insights in a HIPAA-compliant environment. Onix leverages proven tools, methodologies and experience to help healthcare organizations migrate and modernize their data in the cloud. Our expertise includes data & analytics, cloud adoption security and governance, application modernization and managed services.

Onix is a Google Premier Partner and 12-time Partner of the Year award winner, most recently earning the 2020 Social Impact Award for Healthcare. Based in Lakewood, Ohio near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities including Atlanta, Austin, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

