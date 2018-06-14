Onix Teams Up With Amazon Web Services To Expand Cloud Solutions Offerings

"Our core philosophy has always been to do what is best for our clients. We are proud to work with one of the top cloud technology companies to provide solutions for the unique challenges our clients face," said Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "Working with AWS expands our ability to create targeted cloud solutions for our clients, ones that solve their problems and elevate their businesses with high value and measurable results."

Onix is a Standard Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), as well as an AWS Solutions Provider, which demonstrates its technical proficiency, successful client base, and potential future growth delivering cloud solutions using AWS.

In collaborating with AWS, Onix helps clients design, architect, migrate, manage and secure their workloads and applications on AWS through managed services, backup and disaster recovery, storage, application development, infrastructure migration and DevOps.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level of productivity, collaboration, efficiency and success since 1992. The company uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors. Onix creates targeted solutions with infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology, using products from such industry leaders as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dropbox and Coveo, among others. It backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.



Onix also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges. Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has a Canadian office in Toronto. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.

