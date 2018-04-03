Onix To Offer Expanded Enterprise Search Solutions Through New Strategic Partnership With Coveo

Onix will provide and support Quebec-based Coveo's Intelligent Search Platform used by clients that want to implement customized enterprise search solutions across their organizations. The Coveo Platform allows users to securely access the most relevant information at the right moment from across their entire information ecosystem, on-premise or in the cloud.

"Our partnership with Coveo is the next step in our evolution as a cloud solutions provider. We believe in personalizing each customer's experience with the best platforms and services," says Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "We have 15 years of search experience. During this time, we have grown and evolved. Adding Coveo to our list of strategic partners is a logical next step so we can reach even deeper into the enterprise search space to solve customer challenges and deliver the highest value possible."

Coveo, in turn, emphasizes the importance of this new collaborative venture with Onix.

"Coveo is pleased to be partnering with Onix," said Guy Gauvin, Coveo's Chief Operations Officer. "As leaders in our respective industries, both with an emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency, improving collaboration and driving innovation, we have no doubt that our customers are going to see significant business impact. We are looking forward to what's ahead."

As a new Coveo partner, Onix and its clients will have access to the company's pioneering R&D team — and powerful technology platform that leverages Coveo's Machine Learning to create customized search solutions, a notable step in furthering the reach of enterprise search.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level of productivity, collaboration, efficiency and success since 1992. The company uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve our clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors. From infrastructure to collaboration, from devices to search and geospatial technologies, Onix creates targeted solutions using products from such partners as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Dropbox, among others. It backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support.

Onix also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges. Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has a Canadian office in Toronto. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.

