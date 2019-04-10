Onix Wins Google Cloud North American Reseller Partner of the Year Award

Onix was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers like the City of Montreal move to the cloud from dated legacy systems by developing custom infrastructure and workplace cloud solutions. The city wanted to modernize its email to a high-performing, cost-effective, cloud-based solution with collaboration and productivity tools for 25,000+ employees. City officials wanted to give employees an efficient, secure platform that also promoted mobility and information sharing.

Onix and Google worked side by side to deliver creative insights about how G Suite was the City's best solution. To deploy it for numerous user types, Onix worked with the City of Montreal to create a compelling proposal with multiple stock keeping units, including custom ones created just for the City.

By taking this step, the City of Montreal has equipped its workforce with better, more innovative, agile productivity tools that allow it to save money, boost worker collaboration and efficiency, and improve the experience residents will have when interacting with the city and seeking information.

"The cloud is all about changing the way organizations of any size, from any sector, work in today's competitive marketplace," says Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "Google Cloud's solutions and the longstanding partnership we share allow us to help our clients work better, faster and smarter in a secure environment."

"We're thrilled to recognize Onix as Google Cloud North American Reseller Partner of the Year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Onix has proven their expertise in Google Cloud and has demonstrated their commitment to customer success over the past year. We're excited to keep building on our partnership with Onix as more and more customers look to our ecosystem to help them succeed in the cloud."

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand and cloud billing and budget management through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Texas, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact

Robin Suttell, Onix

216-801-4984

robin@onixnet.com

SOURCE Onix

Related Links

www.onixnet.com

