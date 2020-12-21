Onkos Surgical® continues its innovation in musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic reconstruction with the launch of the ELEOS™ Proximal Tibia with BioGrip™ technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of musculoskeletal oncology and personalized orthopaedics, continues to deliver on its promise of commercializing innovative solutions with the launch of the new ELEOS Proximal Tibia with BioGrip technology. The product, used in complex tumor and orthopaedic reconstructive procedures, is the first FDA cleared, 3D printed limb salvage replacement. BioGrip and its novel 3D printed porous structure, will be leveraged on future innovation across the ELEOS Limb Salvage family of products and other personalized implant solutions, capitalizing on Onkos' experience and expertise in the use of advanced additive manufacturing techniques.

Steven Gitelis, MD, Onkos Surgical Chief Medical Officer, Rush Medical College Endowed Professor and Chief of the Musculoskeletal Oncology Program at Rush Cancer Center said, "The new ELEOS Proximal Tibia with BioGrip offers features that are intended to help address the challenges associated with proximal tibial replacement. Careful consideration went into the design and trajectory of the suture holes which are designed to provide fixation for important soft tissue anatomy. The BioGrip 3D printed design provides a consistent porous structure on the implant in key anatomical areas to support bone and soft tissue apposition. These elements deliver meaningful enhancements in a procedure that presents many clinical challenges."

Patrick Treacy, co-founder and CEO stated, "2020 was an incredibly gratifying year for Onkos Surgical. We launched four new products - our New ELEOS Proximal Femoral Replacement, ELEOS Proximal Tibia with BioGrip, GenVie™ Magnesium Bone Scaffold, and uDesign™ on Demand personalized surgical planning – all of which have brought innovation and focused improvements to surgeons and patients. Our new US partnership with Integrum AB to distribute the OPRA™ osseointegration device has meant improved quality of life for amputee patients. We continue to invest heavily in our R&D engine to ensure we maintain a consistent drumbeat of new product introductions that will provide meaningful advancements for our surgeons and the patients they care for."

Sean Curry, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, added, "When we started Onkos Surgical, we said we would emphasize key innovation verticals that help surgeons address the clinical challenges related to soft tissue attachment, aseptic loosening and infection management. We remain uniquely positioned and focused on delivering on that promise. 2020 presented us with as an opportunity to accelerate our innovation and continue to disrupt the status quo for the benefit of many surgeons and patients."

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, N.J., Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. We believe that individuals with cancer requiring surgery deserve solutions designed specifically for them. This principle is the driving force behind our Precision Orthopaedic Oncology initiatives. Built on a digital platform, our solutions are rooted in unmatched expertise in patient imaging analysis, personalized surgical planning, and the latest advancements in 3D printing. At Onkos, we are passionate about reducing complexity for our customers and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery. www.onkossurgical.com

