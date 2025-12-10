Onkos Surgical® Opens New Innovation Center for NanoCept® Antibacterial Technology

Innovative technology helps surgeons mitigate risks of bacterial contamination on orthopaedic implant surfaces in operating rooms

Addition of a new 4,600-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bridgewater, New Jersey, to its headquarters in Parsippany strengthens Onkos Surgical's commitment to the region

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, a leading provider of innovative solutions for complex orthopaedic procedures, has opened the NanoCept Innovation Center, a new facility in Bridgewater Township, NJ.

Onkos Surgical Ribbon Cutting (Featured left to right): Erin D’Auria, John Coelho, Gene Kulesha, Dr. Steven Gitelis, Michael Kirsh, Patrick Treacy, and Althea Ford.

Located in the New Jersey Center of Excellence Campus, the new 4,600-square-foot facility will allow the company to bring a full innovation process in-house for its flagship NanoCept® Antibacterial Technology, the first ever orthopaedic antibacterial coating commercially available on the U.S. market. The product offers a proactive approach against intraoperative bacterial contamination, a crucial advancement in the field of orthopaedic implants. The production capacity expansion will allow the company to meet a growing demand for the NanoCept technology from surgeons and hospitals.

"Onkos is proud to have worked with the FDA to bring to market the first antibacterial coating technology. The opening of the NanoCept Innovation Center marks another important milestone in our company's journey," said Patrick Treacy, Founder and CEO. "This investment will allow us to get this groundbreaking technology into the hands of more surgeons, faster, and it puts us in a position to help more patients with complex orthopaedic conditions."

"I am excited by Onkos' commitment to bring this technology to more implants and ultimately to more patients," said Steven Gitelis, MD, Director of Rush University/MD Anderson's Orthopaedic Oncology Program and Chief Medical Officer of Onkos. "This is a unique technology that arms us, as surgeons, with a powerful solution to help mitigate the serious issue of bacteria in the operating room."

Onkos Surgical's commitment to the New Jersey region

Opening the new facility in Bridgewater underscores Onkos Surgical's strong commitment to the region. The NanoCept Innovation Center will employ a team of chemists, engineers, and technicians in the new facility to lead its innovation operations. The company's headquarters are located at 77 East Halsey Road in Parsippany, NJ.

"The opening of the NanoCept Innovation Center in Bridgewater exemplifies the cutting-edge innovation that defines New Jersey's 7th Congressional District," said Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. "Advancements like those being pursued by Onkos Surgical have the potential to drive meaningful progress in patient care and expand possibilities in modern medicine. Congratulations to Onkos on this remarkable milestone."

Onkos Surgical held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the NanoCept Innovation Center on December 9, 2025. Among guests were Steven Gitelis, MD, Director of Rush University/MD Anderson's Orthopaedic Oncology Program and Chief Medical Officer of Onkos; Michael Kirsh, Township Councilman, Township of Bridgewater; Althea D. Ford, Vice President, Government Affairs, New Jersey Business & Industry Association; Erin D'Auria, District Director for Congressman Tom Keane Jr. representing the 7th District of New Jersey; John Coelho, Life Sciences Strategic Innovation Senior Advisor at New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA); and Jessica Paolini, Director, Economic Development for Somerset County, Office of the County Administrator.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for complex orthopaedic conditions. With our novel product portfolio, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in antibacterial implant coatings, virtual surgical planning, 3D anatomic modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos for their complex revision and tumor orthopaedic cases. The NanoCept technology is designed to protect orthopaedic implants during surgery, prior to implantation. The NanoCept technology's effectiveness has not been shown in human clinical trials to prevent or reduce infection rates. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com/nanocept.

