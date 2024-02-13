Onkos Surgical Presents at the Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Onkos Surgical

13 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

  • Company shared strong 2023 performance citing $38M in revenue and 43% YoY growth.
  • Continued investments in R&D and commercial infrastructure set the table for continued revenue growth and pathway to profitability in 2024.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, an orthopaedic company founded to address the complex clinical challenges associated with tumor, trauma, and revision surgery, presented Monday, February 12th at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference in San Francisco. Patrick Treacy, CEO and Co-founder presented the company's 2023 results and shared his vision for continued growth and innovation in an important segment of the orthopaedic industry with a total addressable market of $4.5 billion dollars.

"We are very fortunate to work in a segment of the orthopaedic industry where our innovation has a meaningful impact for our surgeon customers and the patients they care for," said Treacy. "2023 was a year filled with substantial accomplishments and I am thankful for and proud of our team. We delivered meaningful revenue growth, closed and integrated our acquisition of the Juvenile Tumor System (JTS), a platform technology for growing implants, and completed our in-house manufacturing capabilities to support our growing revenue and path to profitability. In 2024, we will continue to expand our commercial presence and instrument assets to support our continued revenue growth. We have some exciting product innovation scheduled to launch during the year that will expand our patient-specific portfolio and disrupt the landscape of complex acetabular reconstruction. With strong momentum in the marketplace, we expect to exit the year cash flow and EBITDA positive. We continue to be excited about the company we are building and look forward to another year of tremendous growth."

The Company will also be exhibiting its innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures in Booth #5251 at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), being held February 12 – 16 at the Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, CA.

About Onkos Surgical
Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions. With our Precision Orthopaedics solutions, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D design and printing, limb reconstructive implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market trends and demand, regulatory action or inaction, launch delays and supply chain interruptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only on the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

Media Contacts:
Sean Curry
Chief Commercial Officer
Onkos Surgical
[email protected]
973.264.5400

Alyssa Paldo
Vice-President, Media Relations Specialist
FINN Partners
[email protected]
847.791.8085

SOURCE Onkos Surgical

Also from this source

Onkos Surgical to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

Onkos Surgical to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

Onkos Surgical, Inc., a rapidly growing orthopaedic company founded to address the complex clinical challenges associated with tumor, trauma, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.