ONLC Training Launches $20,000 Training Grant Program for Aspiring AI Leaders

Leading EdTech Company Empowers Next Generation of AI Leaders

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLC Training, a leading Microsoft Partner recognized for excellence in Data and AI training, today announced the launch of its "ONLC Grant Program for Aspiring AI Leaders." This innovative initiative aims to equip the next generation of US-based students with essential Generative AI skills, offering grants a combined value of $20,000.

In response to the need for AI professionals, ONLC is awarding seven training grants valued at $3,000 each to students ranging from high school juniors to college seniors. The program focuses on promoting AI literacy and practical skills, with emphasis on Microsoft Copilot, generative AI technologies, and Microsoft's Power Platform.

Andy Williamson, Co-founder, CEO, and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC, emphasized the program's significance: "AI literacy is crucial for young adults. The next generation will need to navigate and steer AI technology in the right direction for the benefit of humanity. Our grant program aims to facilitate this by providing access to high-quality AI education."

The ONLC Grant Program for Aspiring AI Leaders offers a comprehensive range of courses. Here is just a partial list of classes:

Copilot for Microsoft 365

Introduction to Generative AI

Prompt Engineering

Using DALL-E 3 for Image Generation

AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals

PL-900: Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals

These instructor-led classes are fully interactive, allowing students to engage directly with professional trainers and participate in real-time discussions. Courses are conveniently scheduled on weekdays and can be attended remotely, eliminating the need for travel or software installation.

ONLC's commitment to AI education is evident in its track record, with over 15,000 enrollments in their free Copilot webinars ( https://www.onlc.com/copilot ). This new grant program further solidifies ONLC's position as a leader in AI and low-code development training.

Eligibility for the program extends to US-based students who demonstrate a passion for AI. While academic achievement is valued, it is not the sole criterion for selection, allowing for a diverse pool of talented applicants. The application process is open until the end of July 2024.

"We believe that understanding AI and low-code development is crucial for creating informed and capable citizens who can shape the future of technology," added Williamson. "This program is our investment in that future, offering students the chance to gain valuable skills regardless of their current academic focus."

Interested students can apply for the grant and find more information at https://www.onlc.com/traininggrant

About ONLC Training:

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and AI training solutions. As a top Microsoft Partner recognized for excellence in Data and AI training, ONLC is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible education in cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, ONLC prepares students and professionals for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. The company also provides Copilot Implementation services and development using Copilot Studio, Microsoft Power Platform, and Azure AI Studio. ONLC has also been recognized as a top-10 EdTech company by CIOCoverage magazine in 2024.

For more information on the ONLC Grant Program for Aspiring AI Leaders: https://www.onlc.com/traininggrant

