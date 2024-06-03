ONLC Training Launches Free AI Fundamentals and Power Platform Fundamentals Upskilling Classes

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLC Training, a leader in IT education and a top Microsoft partner, is excited to announce two new free classes in our Upskilling series: AI Fundamentals (AI-900) and Power Platform Fundamentals (PL-900). These classes are perfect for busy professionals and newcomers to IT who want to dive into the world of AI and "No-Code/Low-Code" programming using the Power Platform.

Upskilling Series Overview

ONLC Training is a leader in IT Education with a focus on Generative AI and Microsoft Copilot adoption and training services.

Our Upskilling series offers half-day, instructor-led classes combined with on-demand training. This unique format ensures that you get all the essential content quickly and efficiently, with the flexibility to continue learning at your own pace. The series includes:

AI Fundamentals (AI-900)

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

This course introduces the basics of AI and the services in Microsoft Azure that can be used to create AI solutions. It's designed to help you understand AI workloads and identify the right Azure services to support them. Key topics covered include AI basics, machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and conversational AI.

Power Platform Fundamentals (PL-900)

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

This course covers the business value and capabilities of Microsoft Power Platform. You'll learn how to create simple Power Apps, connect data with Dataverse, build Power BI dashboards, and automate processes with Power Automate. Key topics include Power Platform components, Microsoft Dataverse, Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents.

Interested in more about these courses? go to our website ONLC.com/co-pilot

Leading the Training Industry

ONLC Training is at the forefront of the training industry with innovative solutions designed to meet the needs of today's professionals. Our Copilot Adoption Planning series, a set of free events, has received over 15,000 registrations in the past year. These classes help organizations get ready for Microsoft Copilot and integrate AI into their daily processes.

Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC, emphasizes the importance of these courses: "The Power Platform will be crucial for future development in the Microsoft Copilot environment. That's why we are now offering the PL-900 along with the AI-900. These classes give you the tools and knowledge to get started in AI and no-code/low-code programming."

Act Now – Limited Spots Available

These free Upskilling classes are available in June, and spots are limited. Don't miss this chance to enhance your skills with expert-led training in a flexible and efficient format. Sign up today to secure your place.

About ONLC Training

ONLC Training has been a trusted name in IT education since 1983, with over 100 locations nationwide. As a top Microsoft partner, ONLC specializes in delivering data analytics and AI training, helping individuals and organizations get the most out of technology. Known for our commitment to innovation and quality, we've trained over 500,000 people, establishing ourselves as a leader in the IT training industry.

Sign Up Today

To enroll in these free Upskilling classes or learn more about ONLC's offerings, visit ONLC.com/Copilot. Don't miss this chance to boost your skills with expert-led training in a flexible and efficient format.

