Onlife Health Now Providing Personalized Experience to Four Million Florida Blue Members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's leading health insurer, announced today that all four million of its health plan members are now utilizing an engagement platform offered by Onlife Health, a company with 23 years of experience in delivering well-being engagement solutions.

Florida Blue began rolling out Onlife's well-being engagement platform to serve its Medicare, Individual Under 65 (IU65), commercial and employee group populations in January 2020, leveraging Onlife's platform to deliver a personalized experience to each of the health insurer's members.

"Having such a flexible platform has not only allowed us to provide a personalized experience for our members, but it's also allowed for us to support them as they transition from one health plan to another," said Gay Poe, director of health programs, health promotion and wellness at Florida Blue. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, we're seeing many members moving to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) market due to layoffs, and the Onlife platform allows us to support them, wherever they are on their journey."

One example of how Florida Blue is using the Onlife platform to engage specific markets is the rewards program it launched in 2019 for its IU65 market, specifically for members who are extremely price sensitive as well as members with high-deductible health plans seeking to lower their premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

"Florida Blue is just the latest example of how Onlife's One Platform, Many Markets capability can benefit health plans," said Mark McConnell, CEO of GuideWell Connect, Onlife Health and PopHealthCare. "Different markets have different needs, whether it's a Medicare market seeking a gaps-in-care solution or an ACA population that needs help accessing value-based, high-quality care. The Onlife platform can support all of these different needs. We can even educate and guide members as they are aging into Medicare to support our Blue Cross Blue Shield partners with their goal of retaining members."

Starting in January 2020, Florida Blue was able to customize Onlife's highly configurable platform to encourage specific behaviors—not only traditional wellness activities but also programs that guided members and helped them access high-quality, lower-cost care. For example, members can receive an incentive for establishing a relationship with a primary care physician (PCP) and can then redeem their rewards on the engagement platform.

To maximize member participation in the rewards program, the Onlife well-being engagement platform prominently displays an individualized user experience for each activity on the member's personalized dashboard.

The Onlife platform also updates the activities of each member, each day. As a result, the rewards program is personalized from start to finish, providing each member with a customized and up-to-date list of actions in order of importance.

Florida Blue rolled out the platform to all of its health plan members July 1.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Onlife Health

Onlife Health, a GuideWell company, brings end-to-end simplicity to population health and wellness, connecting and integrating people, technology, and benefit design through our user-friendly engagement platform, guiding members on the "next right thing to do" in their healthcare journey. Our unique approach – personalized, supported, connected – drives engagement and delivers value. With its built-in agility, the Onlife platform can be quickly and easily configured and scaled to serve any market, from commercial health insurance to Medicare Advantage and Individual (ACA) lines of business.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida