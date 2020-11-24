Online 2020 Gangnam Medi Tour Festa to be Held Until Dec. 31

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangnam-gu, a district globally famous as Mecca for medical tourism, opened its 2020 Online Gangnam Medi Tour Festa for foreign patients who find visits to Korea difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire event will be held online through the festival's official website (https://gangnammeditour.kr/), and visitors can get a full glance into the 105 excellent medical institutions as well as receive free consultations via video calls, chats and emails.