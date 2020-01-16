Online Accommodation Booking Industry Report 2020: Global Market Overview, Trends, Travel Sales & Shares, Apps, Start-ups and More
Top 3 OTAs worldwide
The online channel for travel accommodation bookings is growing at a rate of over +10% on a global average, reveals the report. This growth is driven in part by the world's three largest online travel agencies (OTAs), namely, Expedia, Booking.com, and Trip.com. In addition, peer-to-peer accommodation sharing platforms are also on the growth path, led by Airbnb which generated more than USD 1 billion of quarterly revenues in the second quarter of 2019.
Online accommodation bookings growth in emerging markets
The world's top emerging markets in terms of online accommodation reservations growth included China, India, and the Middle East. Furthermore, in the countries of Southeast Asia, the online travel accommodation market is expected to more than double between 2019 and 2025.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Online Accommodation Booking Market Overview & Trends, November 2019
- Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f
- Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, by Region, 2018
- Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f
- Share of Online Hotel Bookings Generated via Intermediaries, in %, 2018
- Top Channels Used to Book Accommodation, in % of Travelers, 2018
- Reasons for Booking Accommodation via OTAs and Provider Websites, in % of Travelers, 2018
- Top 6 Technology Investment Priorities of Hoteliers, July 2019
- Preferred Vacation Accommodation Types, in % of Internet Users, 2019
- Types of Travel Apps Installed on a Smartphone, in % of Travelers, 2018
- Reasons for Downloading a Travel App, in % of Travelers Who Downloaded a Travel App, 2018
- Ancillaries Bought via Mobile, in % of Travelers, 2018
- Top 5 Accommodation Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Category, Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, October 2019
- Top 12 Travel Unicorn Startups by Valuation, in USD billion, August 2019
- Key Figures for Selected Leading OTAs, incl. Revenue, in USD million, Revenue Growth, in %, Gross Bookings, in USD million, and Room Nights, in millions, Q1 2019
3. North America
3.1. Regional
- Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018
- Websites Used When Choosing a Hotel, in % of Travelers, May 2019
3.2. USA
- Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, and in % Year-on-Year Change, 2017 - 2022f
- Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f
- Breakdown of Hotel and Lodging Online Gross Bookings, by Direct and OTAs, in %, 2018 & 2022f
- Share of Hotel Direct Room Booking Revenues via Mobile Devices, in %, 2018 & 2022f
- Share of Hotel Direct Room Booking Revenues via Mobile Apps, in %, 2018 & 2022f
- Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers, by Generation, 2018
- Breakdown of Online Accommodation Bookings by Platform, in %, 2018 - 2019 YTD
- Combined Market Share of the Top 2 OTAs, in %, 2018e
4. Asia-Pacific
4.1. Regional
- Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2021f
- Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, 2018
- Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f
- Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, by Vacation Rentals, Hotels, and Flights, in USD billion, 2015, 2019f & 2025f
4.2. China
- Breakdown of Online Travel Sales by Segment, in %, Q2 2019
- Online Hotel Accommodation Booking Sales, in CNY billion, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2020f
- Hotel Room Nights Booked Online, in millions, Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2015 - 2020f
- Market Shares of Top 5 OTAs of Online Accommodation Market, in %, Q1 2019
4.3. Japan
- Breakdown of Online Travel Sales by Segment, in %, 2018
- Top 10 Travel Websites by Visitors, in millions, 2018
4.4. South Korea
- Breakdown of Overseas Online Hotel Bookings by Channels, in %, Q2 2017 - Q4 2018
- Top Accommodation Booking OTAs Used, in % of Respondents, 2019
4.5. Australia
- Breakdown of Hotel Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers in Australia, by Domestic Travelers and International Travelers, 2018
- Breakdown of Homeshare Booking Channels Used, in % of Travelers in Australia, by Domestic Travelers and International Travelers, 2018
- Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018
4.6. India
- Online Share of Hotel Bookings, in %, 2018 & 2022f
- Breakdown of Channels Used to Book Hotels, in % of Travelers, 2018
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019
4.7. Thailand
Share of Internet Users Who Booked Hotel Online, in %, 2017 & 2018
Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019
5. Europe
5.1. Regional
- Total Travel Sales, in EUR billion, Online Share of Travel Sales, in %, and Online Travel Sales, in EUR billion, 2018e, 2019f & 2022f
- Online Hotel Booking Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, by EU Countries and Selected Non-EU Countries, in %, 2018
- Breakdown of Online Hotel Bookings by Distribution Channel, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, by EU-5 Countries, 2018
- Share of Individuals Using P2P Accommodation Sharing, by Any Website or App and Dedicated Websites or Apps, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Top Countries in the EU by Share of Individuals Using Dedicated Websites or Apps to Book Accommodation from Another Individual Online, 2018
- Accommodation Sharing Bookings, in EUR billion, and Share of Alternative Accommodations Market and Overall Accommodations Market, in %, 2018
5.2. UK
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Adults, incl. Travel Arrangements and Holiday Accommodation, Q1 2019
- Share of Adults Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2019
- Top 15 OTAs by Number of Unique Visitors to Websites, in thousands, January 2019
5.3. Germany
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
- Types of Trips Booked via Digital Channels, in % of Travelers Who Book via Digital Channels, by 2-4 Day Trips, and 5+ Day Trips, 2018
5.4. France
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
- Top 20 Travel Websites/Applications, by Number of Unique Visitors per Month, in thousands, January 2019
5.5. Spain
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
5.6. Italy
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
5.7. Netherlands
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
5.8. Switzerland
- Breakdown of Hotel Room Nights By Booking Channel, in %, 2018
- Top 3 OTAs by Average Market Share, in % of Hotel Bookings, 2015-2018
5.9. Russia
- Share of Travelers Planning to Search and Book Holiday Accommodation via Dedicated Websites, in %, 2016 - 2019
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019
5.10. Turkey
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2018 & Q1 2019
5.11. Poland
- Share of Individuals Booking Holiday Accommodation Online, in %, 2012 - 2018
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
- Total Travel Sales, by Online Travel Sales, and Offline Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2018
- Online Share of Total Travel Sales, in %, 2018 & 2021f
- Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018
6.2. Brazil
- Breakdown of Accommodation Bookings by Channel, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Top 2 OTAs by Market Share, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Share of Smartphone Internet Users Who Booked Accommodation via Smartphone App, in %, March 2016 - March 2019
- Smartphone Apps Used to Book Accommodation, in % of Smartphone Internet Users Who Booked Accommodation via Apps, March 2019
6.3. Mexico
- Product Categories Purchased Online, incl. Transportation, Travel, and Accommodation, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
- Breakdown of Average Quarterly Online Spending on Travel-Related Categories, in % of Online Shoppers Purchasing from Each Category, 2018
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
- Online Travel Sales, by OTAs, Supplier Website and Supplier App, in USD billion, 2021f
- Online Share of Gross Travel Bookings, in %, 2018 & 2022f
- Breakdown of Hotel Reservations by Channel, in %, 2018
- OTAs' Share of Hotel Reservation Revenues, in %, 2018
- Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018
7.2. UAE
- Product and Service Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, incl. Flight Bookings, 2017 & 2018
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019
7.3. South Africa
- Share of Online Shoppers Purchasing Flights and Accommodation Online, in %, March 2019
- Top 5 Accommodation Booking Websites, by Website Rank, November 2019
- Top 10 Online Hotel Booking Channels, incl. OTAs and Direct, 2018
Companies Mentioned
- Airbnb Inc.
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Hostelworld Group
- Hotelbeds Group SL
- HRS GmbH
- Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.
- Traveloka Indonesia PT
- Trip.com Group Ltd.
- Tripadvisor Inc.
