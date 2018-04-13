Online Advantages, an Internet Marketing Company, Announces New Location in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi, founder of the internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new East Coast office in Miami, Florida. The new location will serve Miami, and the greater State of Florida.
To celebrate the grand opening of the new Online Advantages location, Maglodi said he will be offering free monthly marketing workshops to small businesses that will cover the basics of internet marketing.
"We are looking forward to working more closely with clients in and around the area, and offering our effective and innovative digital marketing services, including SEO, web development, lead generation, online reputation management and more," Maglodi said.
Online Advantages also offers the following services:
- Search engine optimization or SEO
- Google AdWords marketing or Paid Search Marketing
- Online reputation management or ORM
- Local SEO management
- Video Marketing
- Social Media Management
As Maglodi noted, Online Advantages' proven pay-per-click and SEO strategies help deliver new customers to their clients' businesses.
"Our strategies have helped businesses, large and small, reach in-market consumers, making a true impact on the bottom line," Maglodi said, adding that at Online Advantages, he and his team are here to help educate their clients about search marketing and choosing a strategy that's right for them and their business.
"We're constantly researching, testing, connecting, and finding other ways to stay on top of this always-changing industry so we can offer the best, most relevant advice to help you succeed. The blueprint for online success is simple: we do the heavy lifting while you focus on what matters most, your customers."
About Online Advantages:
Online Advantages is a unique full service internet marketing company. Founder Matt Maglodi specializes in all aspects of online marketing from video marketing, to pay per click advertising, organic search and social media. For more information, please visit https://onlineadvantages.net/.
OnLine AdVantages Miami
82 NE 191st St #26700
Miami, FL 33179
(305) 842-2040
