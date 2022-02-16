Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in the US Recorded 11. 37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Apparel Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US report extensively cover segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and accessories) and end-user (women and girls and men and boys).

The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The apparel market in the US is witnessing high adoption of premium products, owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country.

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Drivers

Free shipping and hassle-free return policies are significantly contributing to the growth of online sales in the US.

Online retailers are offering free shipping and hassle-free return policies to attract customers.

Favorable policies regarding convenient returns and exchange are very crucial to attracting and retaining customers to the online portals as about 67% of consumers look at return policies before making a purchase.

Factors such as the availability of easy and secure online payment options, facilities to track shipments, 24/7 customer support, and low costs have led to higher demand for online shopping in the US.

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Trends

The rising popularity of digital payment devices, one of the key online apparel, footwear, and accessories market trends, will influence the growth of the market.

Digital payment services allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale through a mobile device, such transactions can be completed in a few steps by using a mobile device.

Established players like Amazon, Google, MasterCard, PayPal, and Square are making huge investments in digital payment technologies

Vendors are using digital payment applications to improve the consumer experience, which will help the growth of the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US.

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Challenges

Data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping may impede the market growth

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 91.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.37 Regional analysis APAC and Europe Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Kohls Corp.

Macys Inc.

Nordstrom Inc.

Target Corp.

The Gap Inc.

Transform SR Brands LLC

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

