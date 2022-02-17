Online Apparel Retailing Market: 10.01% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021: By Product, End-user, Geography, and Forecast- 2021-2025 | Vendor Analysis, Offerings & News

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Upper wear apparel:

The online apparel retailing market share growth by the upper wear apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The upper wear segment accounts for considerable market share in the global online apparel retailing market, as it enjoys a relatively small replacement cycle. This segment includes shirts, t-shirts, coats, jackets, etc. The improving economy and the increasing population are key factors expected to drive the growth of the upper wear segment.

Bottom wear apparel

Others

Vendor Landscape

The online apparel retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company offers online apparel retailing services that includes t shirts for men and women, shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, fitness and yoga wear, ladies blouses and tops with facility of ready to ship and paid samples, under the brand name of Alibaba Group.

Cotton On Group- The company offers online apparel retailing services that includes jeans, chinos, tees, tops, activewear, socks, hats, beanies, sunglasses, sleepwear and more for men and women, under the brand name of Cotton On.

Dolce & Gabbana Srl- The company offers online apparel retailing services that includes suits, shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, pants, denim jeans, coats, jackets, blazers and many more products for men and women, under the brand name of Dolce and Gabbana.

Regional Market Outlook

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online apparel retailing in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

A high population, online retail growth, increased disposable income, a wide array of product offerings, and growth in online retail will facilitate the online apparel retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Online Apparel Retailing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Upper wear apparel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bottom wear apparel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online Apparel Retailing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Men apparel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Women apparel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Children apparel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online Apparel Retailing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Online Apparel Retailing Market

Online Apparel Retailing Market Driver:

Rising popularity of digital payment systems:

Digital payment services allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale through a mobile device. The transactions can be completed in a few steps on the phone. Digital payment applications are being used innovatively to improve the consumer experience. Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay will become a standard feature on new smartphones.

Online Apparel Retailing Market Trends:

Growth in the E-commerce industry:

The rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones is making online shopping convenient, which is increasing its adoption among people. The growth in the penetration of the Internet, the increase in customers' trust in online retailing, the availability of quick shipping, and the fragmentation of consumer choices play a significant role in driving the global e-commerce market. Secured transactions and cash on delivery (COD) options increase the demand for online apparel retailing by online distribution channels.

Online Apparel Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 87.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.01 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Cotton On Group, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Gildan Activewear Inc., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., and The Gap Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Upper wear apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bottom wear apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Men apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Women apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

ASOS Plc

Cotton On Group

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Gildan Activewear Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Kering SA

Levi Strauss and Co.

The Gap Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

