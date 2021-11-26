Online Apparel Retailing Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.61% by 2025 | Rising Popularity of Digital Payment System to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Apparel Retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online apparel retailing market report covers the following areas:

Online Apparel Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Cotton On Group, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Gildan Activewear Inc., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., and The Gap Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Online Apparel Retailing Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The rising popularity of digital payment systems, rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, and the growth in the e-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increased return of online products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Online Apparel Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Upper Wear Apparel



Bottom Wear Apparel



Others

End-user

Men Apparel



Women Apparel



Children Apparel

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Online Apparel Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for online apparel retailing in APAC. A high population increased disposable income, and a wide array of product offerings will facilitate the online apparel retailing market growth in APAC.

The online apparel retailing market share growth by the upper wear apparel segment will be significant for revenue-generating. The upper wear segment accounts for considerable market share in the global online apparel retailing market, as it enjoys a relatively small replacement cycle. This segment includes shirts, t-shirts, coats, jackets, etc. The improving economy and the increasing population are key factors expected to drive the growth of the upper wear segment.

Online Apparel Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online apparel retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online apparel retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online apparel retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online apparel retailing market vendors

Online Apparel Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 87.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.01 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Cotton On Group, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Gildan Activewear Inc., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., and The Gap Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

