Online Aseptic Processing and Validation Course: Learn Requirements for Aseptic and Bulk Manufacturing Operations, Including Facility Design, Contamination Controls and Acceptable Personnel Behaviors

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aseptic Processing and Validation Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course will provide an overview of the requirements for aseptic and bulk manufacturing operations, including facility design, contamination controls and acceptable personnel behaviors.



Cleanroom classifications and the techniques for proper cleaning and disinfection are presented; along with a high-level overview of microbiology in regards to cleanroom environmental monitoring and the associated impact to product and patient health and safety. This course will also review the guidance provided in USP <_116> to ensure compliance with regulatory expectations are met.



This is a two-day course for people who need to understand the technical fundamentals of aseptic processing or who are responsible for aseptic operations in a lab, pilot or commercial setting. This aseptic training course is ideally suited to management teams, industrial microbiologists, scientists and engineers either with technical or managerial responsibilities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.



AT THE COMPLETION OF THIS COURSE, ATTENDEES WILL BE ABLE TO:

Explain the difference between Aseptic and Bulk processing

Understand facility and personnel requirements necessary to maintain microbial control

Explain basic principles of microbiology and microorganism recovery in relation to cleanroom environmental monitoring (EM) and impact to product

Understand the gowning requirements associated with different cleanroom classifications

Explain basic principles of aseptic processing, including:

Cleanliness classifications

Process differences between aseptically produced and terminally sterilized product

Relation of manufacturing and handling procedures to sources of product contamination

The differences between cleaning, disinfection and sanitization

Proper cleaning / disinfectant technique

Elements of a robust environmental program and why EM is important

The role of isolator technology

The purpose of media fills, and elements critical to their success

Identify behaviors that are or are not appropriate when working in controlled areas, and why

Identify ways that they can impact/improve site-specific EM and aseptic behavior issues

Learning Objectives:

Understand fundamental aseptic facility design principles

Appreciate what the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expects of an aseptic filling operation including key differences in other regulated markets

Better understand aseptic container-closure systems and leak testing

Know how to properly check equipment and systems in preparation for processing via process simulations - media fills

Learn the difference between aseptic processing and terminal sterilization

Learn about the importance of an environmental monitoring program

Understand the technical fundamentals behind filter sterilization

Begin to apply risk management strategies to aseptic operations

Be in a better position to manage your clean room operations

Appreciate the difference between isolators and barriers

Know more about lesser-used techniques in aseptic processing

Understand autoclave cycles and microbiological lethality

Know about dry heat sterilization and depyrogenation

Understand gamma and beta radiation sterilization

Learn about ethylene oxide sterilization

Know the basics of lyophilization - freeze drying

Learn where cleaning validation fits in

Learn about the various types of pharmaceutical water, including water for injection; pure steam generators

Understand how validation concepts are inter-woven

Receive practical tips on how to manage your aseptic operations

Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance Department Management and Staff

Quality Control Department Management and Staff

Operations Department Management and Staff

Records Managers

Production Management and Staff

Engineering Department Management and Staff

Validation Management and Staff

Facilities / Maintenance Management and Staff

DAY 1



Lecture 1: Basic Micro Review

The role of environmental monitoring

Types & sources of microorganisms

The impact of microorganisms on product and patient health and safety

Lecture 2: Review Aseptic Processing Basics

Cleanliness classifications

Process differences between aseptically produced and terminally sterilized product

Relation of manufacturing and handling procedures to sources of product contamination

The differences between and the purposes of cleaning, disinfection and sanitization

Proper cleaning techniques

The role of isolator technology

DAY 2



Lecture 1: Review Clean Area Behaviors

Personnel gowning requirements

Good clean area behaviors/practices

Practices to avoid - and why

Review site-specific EM/aseptic behavior observations/risks

Brainstorming Session: Ways to change/improve/eliminate these behaviors & risks

Lecture 2: Aseptic Validation

The purpose of media fills, and elements critical to their success

Q&A Session

Speaker



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/susm7l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets