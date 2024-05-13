Online Auction Features Surplus AV Gear from the Ongoing Operations of Premier Global Rental Company

-- Rental and production-ready inventory is the highest-quality to hit the market in North America, announces sale host Tiger Group

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An online auction hosted by Tiger Group on May 21 features the highest-quality rental and production-ready AV gear to be sold in North America, the company announced.

The premium-quality rental gear—digital cameras, complete lens sets, individual lenses, monitors, drives, memory and accessories originally purchased from 2020-2023 for $4.5 million—is surplus to the ongoing operations of a global AV rental leader's Hollywood location. Represented brands include Angenieux, ARRI, Canon, Codex, Cooke, Fujinon, Preston, Sony, Sigma, Tribe and Zeiss.

Tiger Group's May 21st online auction features some of the highest-quality rental and production-ready AV gear including digital cameras by Sony and Arri. Other items up for bid include Angeniuex lens sets.

The timed, online auction in Hollywood closes on Tuesday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, May 14, at SoldTiger.com.

"Tiger Group is pleased to have been chosen to sell this crown jewel gear. While Tiger has sold quality AV gear year in and year out, this by far is the highest caliber that will be sold at auction in North America," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "There will be options to bid on individual lenses and lens sets, plus low-hour digital cameras and a variety of accessories. As the industry is ramping up production, this is an opportunity not to be missed."

Highlights of the online auction include:

Digital cameras by Sony and Arri, including Sony Venice 2, Arri Alexa Mini LF and Sony PXW-FX9

Complete lens sets such as Zeiss Supreme Prime Radiance, Cooke Anamorphic & S4i, Arri Signature Prime, Canon Sumire CN-E and Sigma FF High Speed and many more

Individual lenses, including Arri Signature Zoom, Zeiss Cinema Zoom and multiple Angenieux , Fujinon and Canon lenses in a variety of sizes

Zeiss Angenieux Fujinon Lens controls, optical extenders, drives, memory and gear accessories, including Chrosziel CamCollimator, 2 platforms; Arri CForce Mini Basic Set 2; and

Chrosziel TP7 FF Projector

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/premium-av-gear-collection-originally-purchased-for-4-5m-in-2020-2023-digital-cameras-complete-high-caliber-lens-sets-lens-control-drives-memory-accessories/

Inspections are available on Monday, May 20th. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group