Online Auction Features Uninstalled and Never-Used Equipment from Global Molded-Pulp Packaging Manufacturer

Tiger Group and Liquidity Services to auction Zume's remaining North American assets and finished product inventory on Aug. 17; additional Zume assets in China available in an Aug. 15 online auction

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another tranche of molded-pulp packaging equipment from manufacturer Zume—known for creating anti-leak and compostable products for the global foodservice industry—goes to auction August 17 in a sale by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services.

"In addition to state-of-the-art, uninstalled and never-used equipment, we will be selling the company's finished product inventory—worth more than $2 million at cost—as well its remaining equipment," noted Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This sale is an exceptional opportunity to purchase the remaining assets of Zume in North America. On August 15, meanwhile, will be the auction in China of additional high-quality assets that Zume purchased brand new."

Bidding is underway at SoldTiger.com and AllSurplus.com for Zume's North American inventory and assets, located in California, New Jersey and Texas. The event closes at 4 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, August 17.

"Zume, which previously operated a 70,000-square-foot facility in Camarillo, California, and boasted customers in more than 25 countries, had a large amount of crated, never-used equipment and inventory," said Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services. "It was one of the few companies in North America to manufacture high-quality, leak-proof, compostable packaging out of pulp fiber, and we are pleased to offer these high-value assets on our AllSurplus marketplace."

The assets include:

(4) complete thermoforming cells, consisting of: Shurcon thermoformers; ABB robots; 25-ton thermoform hot presses, 25-ton trim presses, and 25-ton slurry approach skids

(1) complete Shurcon thermoforming line with 1.4-ton paper pulping/mixing/processing system; Fanuc robot; (4) 20-ton thermoform hot presses; 25-ton trim press, and (1) pulper, refiner, slurry approach skid, and tank skids

(20) Shurcon Mdl SCFMC1509-F pulp thermoformers

(20) Shurcon/Parason large control panels for hot press pulp thermoformers

(1) Shurcon Mdl SCFMC1509-T pulp thermoforming trimmer

(4) Comec Mdl KV-13 pad printers

(3) Shurcon Trimmer transfer sections

(2) Nash Mdl XL950 liquid ring vacuum pump and compressors

(2) Shurcon Mdl KSD-300/4 trimmers

(1) Shanghai Wei Electrical Mdl SG-20KVA transformer

Inspections will be hosted on August 16 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please contact Brandon Mohrey: [email protected], (610) 730-2162.

Bidders must register in advance. For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/food-packaging-and-molded-pulp-fiber-manufacturer/

AllSurplus auction page:

https://www.allsurplus.com/events/25225

In another assignment for the benefit of creditors, Tiger Group and Liquidity Services on August 15 will auction Zume's unused and uninstalled manufacturing assets in China.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information about the China assets, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/unused-uninstalled-molded-pulp-fiber-manufacturing-assets/

AllSurplus China auction page:

https://www.allsurplus.com/events/25220

About Tiger Group

Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Finance