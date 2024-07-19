Online Auction for Renovated Wine Production Facility in Lodi, CA
Jul 19, 2024, 08:51 ET
LODI, Calif., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners is thrilled to announce an exclusive online real estate auction for a beautifully renovated wine production facility located at 27 East Vine Street, Lodi, CA. The auction is scheduled to take place on July 30th, 2024, offering an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a prime piece of real estate in the heart of California's wine country.
Property Description: Nestled in the historic wine region of Lodi, this exceptional property spans a substantial lot and boasts state-of-the-art facilities tailored for wine production. The property has recently undergone extensive renovations, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of modern efficiency while preserving its rich heritage.
- Address: 27 East Vine Street, Lodi, CA
- Type: Wine Production Facility
- Lot Size: 41,382 Sq. Ft.
- Building Size: 26,880
- Year Built: 1945
- Renovations: 2015 Comprehensive Upgrades
The facility is strategically located in Lodi, an area renowned for its high-quality wine production and vibrant viticulture community. This prime location offers excellent access to local vineyards, distribution networks, and a robust market of wine aficionados.
"We are excited to present this unique opportunity to the market," said Peter Wyke, President at GA Global Partners. "This property into a top-tier wine production facility, making it an ideal investment for established vintners, new entrants to the industry, property developers and investors alike."
Auction Details:
- Date: July 30, 2024
- Time: 10:00 AM PST
- Platform: Online (www.gagp.com)
- Registration: Interested bidders are encouraged to register in advance on our website. Detailed property information and auction terms are available upon registration.
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of California wine history with this exceptional property at 27 East Vine Street, Lodi, CA. For more information, visit our website or contact our office.
About GA Global Partners: GA Global Partners is a leading provider of auction services, specializing in industrial properties, machinery, equipment, and wholesale inventories. With a commitment to excellence and a reputation for integrity, we connect buyers with unique opportunities around the world.
For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:
Peter Wyke
President
GA Global Partners
Phone: 702-592-1012
Email: [email protected]

