Online Auction Market: 8.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Sample Report in Minutes for the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Online Auction Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online auction in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The growing interest of people in rare and antique products will facilitate the online auction market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Online Auction Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Collectibles - size and forecast 2021-2026

Electronics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Artistic goods - size and forecast 2021-2026

Jewelry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The online auction market share growth by the collectibles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth momentum is accelerating, owing to the limited supply of collectibles and heavy investments made by customers to procure rare pieces of different collections. Some of the popular collectibles are Balloon Dogs by Jeff Koons, the Clark sickle-leaf carpet, Liane floor lamp, and an Egyptian cat.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various regions & segments

Online Auction Market: Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the online auction market is the ease of bidding. Online auctions provide bidders with the convenience of flexibility in terms of time and place. One can easily log into the site and participate in the auction, which helps the users save money. Online auctions run over a fixed period and normally take 21 days for marketing and open-house viewings. They do not require the physical presence of the bidders as the process is carried out online. Companies upload images and videos of their stocks and products on their websites. Users can conduct research regarding the prices and the quality of the product before participating in the bidding process. This helps users understand the market situations and decide accordingly. It also helps in bargaining while bidding with the sellers or manufacturers. It eliminates the profit made by agents, brokers, or middlemen, thereby making the bidding process much easier and driving the growth of the global online auction market during the forecast period.

Online Auction Market: Trend

The emergence of AI-based online auctions is an online auction market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based online auctions are gaining popularity. AI platforms use machine learning and algorithms to deliver clear, easy, and actionable intelligence to bidders. During online auctions, the use of AI helps reduce administrative costs as a number of processes such as internal operations, customer-based service inquiries, the packaging of purchased industrial equipment, and its delivery can be automated. The incorporation of AI in online auctions also enables a more efficient way to manage the bidding process. Furthermore, voice search technology for online auctions, which is currently under development, has the potential to become a dominant method of accessing information in the future. AI programs will help in providing accuracy to voice-activated searches. Some of the vendors in the market are focusing on developing voice-search technology. The use of such AI-based tools in online auctions is likely to help in attracting more customers, thereby enhancing the growth prospects in the market during the forecast period.

Online Auction Market: Challenge

The concerns related to fraudulent activities in online auctions will be a major challenge for the online auction market during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the number of participants in online auctions has led to a rise in fraudulent activities, making online auction fraud one of the most commonly prevalent online crimes. Bid rigging is one of the main types of fraud in online auctions. Bid rigging is primarily seen during the online auction of assets, such as automobiles and construction equipment. This type of fraud suppresses market competition, as the rigged price will be higher than what might have resulted from a competitive bidding process. Furthermore, the quality of products sold through online auctions is another major area of concern. Online auctioneers post fake images, ambiguous descriptions, and false facts about the product being sold through online auctions. The increase in fraudulent activities or the failure to satisfactorily resolve disputes related to transactions even by genuine auctioneers could restrict the growth of the global online auction market.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

Some of the Major Online Auction Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Atomic Mall- The company offers services such as online auction of art. Through the unified segment, the company offers a multi-seller marketplace venue where individuals can buy, sell or submit offers on virtually anything.

The company offers services such as online auction of art. Through the unified segment, the company offers a multi-seller marketplace venue where individuals can buy, sell or submit offers on virtually anything. A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd.

Auction Network

Auction Technology Group Plc

AuctionZip LLC

Biddingo.com

Bonanza

eBay Inc.

eBid Ltd.

eCRATER

Goodwill Industries of Orange County

Listia Inc.

OnlineAuction.com

PropertyRoom.com Inc.

SJH-All Plant Group Ltd.

Webstore.com

The online auction market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in designing, planning, developing, branding, expanding existing products and services, and acquiring new players to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports:

Real Time Bidding Market by Auction Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The real time bidding market share is expected to increase by USD 16.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 22.21%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market share is expected to increase by USD 64.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atomic Mall, A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd., Auction Network, Auction Technology Group Plc, AuctionZip LLC, Biddingo.com, Bonanza, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Goodwill Industries of Orange County, Listia Inc., OnlineAuction.com, PropertyRoom.com Inc., SJH-All Plant Group Ltd., and Webstore.com Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Artistic goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Artistic goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Atomic Mall

Exhibit 101: Atomic Mall - Overview



Exhibit 102: Atomic Mall - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Atomic Mall - Key offerings

10.4 AuctionZip LLC

Exhibit 104: AuctionZip LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: AuctionZip LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: AuctionZip LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Bonanza

Exhibit 107: Bonanza - Overview



Exhibit 108: Bonanza - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Bonanza - Key offerings

10.6 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 110: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: eBay Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: eBay Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 eBid Ltd.

Exhibit 115: eBid Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: eBid Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: eBid Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 eCRATER

Exhibit 118: eCRATER - Overview



Exhibit 119: eCRATER - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: eCRATER - Key offerings

10.9 Goodwill Industries of Orange County

Exhibit 121: Goodwill Industries of Orange County - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 122: Goodwill Industries of Orange County - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 123: Goodwill Industries of Orange County - Key offerings

10.10 Listia Inc.

Exhibit 124: Listia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Listia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Listia Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 OnlineAuction.com

Exhibit 127: OnlineAuction.com - Overview



Exhibit 128: OnlineAuction.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: OnlineAuction.com - Key offerings

10.12 PropertyRoom.com Inc.

Exhibit 130: PropertyRoom.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: PropertyRoom.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: PropertyRoom.com Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio