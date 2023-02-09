Online auction market size to grow by USD 2.50613 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online auction market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.50613 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Online auction market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Auction Market 2023-2027

Auction Technology Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of online auction services under the brand name Proxibid.

The company offers a wide range of online auction services under the brand name Proxibid. eBay Inc. - The company offers a wide range of online auction services under the brand name eBay.

The company offers a wide range of online auction services under the brand name eBay. UKauctioneers.com - The company offers online auction services for residential and commercial properties on behalf of both private individuals and corporate clients across the UK.

The company offers online auction services for residential and commercial properties on behalf of both private individuals and corporate clients across the UK. Auction House UK Ltd. - The company operates online property auctions.

The company operates online property auctions. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global online auction market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online auctions in the market are A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, Biddingo.com, Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, West Auctions Inc., Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., Wilsons Auctions Ltd., BCL Auction, Sotheby's and others.

The global online auction market is highly competitive. The vendors compete based on the bidding price of products that are on auction. The level of competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period. Vendors invest in designing, planning, developing, branding, and expanding their existing products and services and acquiring new players. To survive in the competitive market, vendors must develop new ideas and technologies and stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies and trends that could influence their service lines.

Online auction market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Online auction market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (collectibles, electronics, artistic goods, jewelry, and others) and platform (web-based and application-based).

The collectibles segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Some of the popular collectibles are Coca-Cola ads, baseball cards, Elvis Presley memorabilia, first edition books, rare maps, postcards, ancient coins, world stamps, hunting decoys and sporting knives, wartime collectibles/memorabilia from World War I (WWI) and World War II (WWII), and vintage designer handbags and accessories. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the limited supply of collectibles and high investments by customers. Thus, the growing popularity of collectibles as online auctionable items is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online auction market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online auction market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increase in the number of time-strapped and cost-conscious consumers. In addition, the presence of leading vendors in North America will also accelerate the growth of the online auction market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Online auction market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The ease of bidding is driving the growth of the market. Online auctions provide flexibility in terms of time and place, which helps users save costs. Companies upload images and videos of their products on their websites. Users can compare prices and product quality before taking part in the bidding process. This eliminates the need for agents, brokers, or middlemen, which makes the bidding process easier. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of AI-based online auctions is a key trend in the market. The popularity of artificial intelligence (AI)-based online auctions is increasing. The use of AI helps reduce administrative costs. It automates processes such as internal operations, customer-based service inquiries, packaging of purchased industrial equipment, and delivery. AI also helps provide accuracy to voice-activated searches. The use of AI-based tools in online auctions helps attract more customers, which, in turn, will enhance the growth prospects in the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Concerns related to fraudulent activities in online auctions will challenge the online auction market during the forecast period. Bid rigging is a major type of fraud in online auctions, especially during the online auction of assets such as automobiles and construction equipment. Moreover, online auctioneers often post fake images, ambiguous descriptions, and incorrect facts about products being sold. The increase in such activities can restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online auction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online auction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online auction market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online auction market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online auction market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online on-demand home services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.78%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7,259.2 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (mobile application and website), service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health wellness and beauty, and others), and geography APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

The online bus ticketing service market size is expected to increase by USD 3.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.33%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mobile application and desktop) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,506.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, Biddingo.com, Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, West Auctions Inc., Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., Wilsons Auctions Ltd., BCL Auction, and Sotheby's Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online auction market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online auction market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Artistic goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Artistic goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Artistic goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Web-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Web-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Web-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Web-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Web-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Application-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Application-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Application-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Application-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Application-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 120: A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 121: A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

12.4 Auction House UK Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Auction House UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Auction House UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Auction House UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Auction Technology Group Plc

Exhibit 126: Auction Technology Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Auction Technology Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Auction Technology Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Auction Technology Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Biddingo.com

Exhibit 130: Biddingo.com - Overview



Exhibit 131: Biddingo.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Biddingo.com - Key offerings

12.7 Catawiki BV

Exhibit 133: Catawiki BV - Overview



Exhibit 134: Catawiki BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Catawiki BV - Key offerings

12.8 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 136: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: eBay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: eBay Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 eBid Ltd.

Exhibit 140: eBid Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: eBid Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: eBid Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 eCRATER

Exhibit 143: eCRATER - Overview



Exhibit 144: eCRATER - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: eCRATER - Key offerings

12.11 Invaluable LLC

Exhibit 146: Invaluable LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Invaluable LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Invaluable LLC - Key offerings

12.12 John Pye and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Exhibit 149: John Pye and Sons Ltd. - Overview

and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 150: John Pye and Sons Ltd. - Product / Service

and Sons Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 151: John Pye and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Liquidity Services Inc.

Exhibit 152: Liquidity Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Liquidity Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Liquidity Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Liquidity Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 SDL Auctions Ltd.

Exhibit 156: SDL Auctions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: SDL Auctions Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Webstore.com

Exhibit 158: Webstore.com - Overview



Exhibit 159: Webstore.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Webstore.com - Key offerings

12.16 Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc.

Exhibit 161: Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wilsons Auctions Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Wilsons Auctions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Wilsons Auctions Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Wilsons Auctions Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio