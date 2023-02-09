Online auction market size to grow by USD 2.50613 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Feb 09, 2023, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online auction market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.50613 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Online auction market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
- Auction Technology Group Plc - The company offers a wide range of online auction services under the brand name Proxibid.
- eBay Inc. - The company offers a wide range of online auction services under the brand name eBay.
- UKauctioneers.com - The company offers online auction services for residential and commercial properties on behalf of both private individuals and corporate clients across the UK.
- Auction House UK Ltd. - The company operates online property auctions.
Vendor landscape –
The global online auction market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online auctions in the market are A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, Biddingo.com, Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, West Auctions Inc., Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., Wilsons Auctions Ltd., BCL Auction, Sotheby's and others.
The global online auction market is highly competitive. The vendors compete based on the bidding price of products that are on auction. The level of competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period. Vendors invest in designing, planning, developing, branding, and expanding their existing products and services and acquiring new players. To survive in the competitive market, vendors must develop new ideas and technologies and stay up-to-date with the emerging technologies and trends that could influence their service lines.
Online auction market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Online auction market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (collectibles, electronics, artistic goods, jewelry, and others) and platform (web-based and application-based).
- The collectibles segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Some of the popular collectibles are Coca-Cola ads, baseball cards, Elvis Presley memorabilia, first edition books, rare maps, postcards, ancient coins, world stamps, hunting decoys and sporting knives, wartime collectibles/memorabilia from World War I (WWI) and World War II (WWII), and vintage designer handbags and accessories. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the limited supply of collectibles and high investments by customers. Thus, the growing popularity of collectibles as online auctionable items is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online auction market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online auction market.
- North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increase in the number of time-strapped and cost-conscious consumers. In addition, the presence of leading vendors in North America will also accelerate the growth of the online auction market during the forecast period.
Online auction market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The ease of bidding is driving the growth of the market. Online auctions provide flexibility in terms of time and place, which helps users save costs. Companies upload images and videos of their products on their websites. Users can compare prices and product quality before taking part in the bidding process. This eliminates the need for agents, brokers, or middlemen, which makes the bidding process easier. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key trends - The emergence of AI-based online auctions is a key trend in the market. The popularity of artificial intelligence (AI)-based online auctions is increasing. The use of AI helps reduce administrative costs. It automates processes such as internal operations, customer-based service inquiries, packaging of purchased industrial equipment, and delivery. AI also helps provide accuracy to voice-activated searches. The use of AI-based tools in online auctions helps attract more customers, which, in turn, will enhance the growth prospects in the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Concerns related to fraudulent activities in online auctions will challenge the online auction market during the forecast period. Bid rigging is a major type of fraud in online auctions, especially during the online auction of assets such as automobiles and construction equipment. Moreover, online auctioneers often post fake images, ambiguous descriptions, and incorrect facts about products being sold. The increase in such activities can restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this online auction market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online auction market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the online auction market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the online auction market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online auction market vendors
|
Online Auction Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
156
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,506.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.22
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, Biddingo.com, Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, West Auctions Inc., Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., Wilsons Auctions Ltd., BCL Auction, and Sotheby's
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
