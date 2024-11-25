Online Auction Market to Grow by USD 3.08 Billion (2024-2028), Shift to Online Auctions Boosting Growth, AI Transforming Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global online auction market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% during the forecast period. Shift in preference for online auctions from conventional auction model is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of ai-based online auctions. However, rise in shill bidding during online auctions poses a challenge.Key market players include A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, BCL Auction, Biddingo.com, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., Sothebys, UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., and Wilsons Auctions Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Auction Market 2024-2028

Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3076.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, BCL Auction, Biddingo.com, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., Sothebys, UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., and Wilsons Auctions Ltd.

Market Driver

Online auctions have seen in popularity among younger audiences, with the internet providing a convenient platform for buying and selling fine art, jewels and watches, cars, and various collectibles. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fraud prevention and anti-money laundering, ensuring secure transactions. Pricing is automated, and data collection enables personalization and accessibility. Security concerns are addressed with encryption and secure payment options. Smartphone penetration drives e-commerce growth, enabling bidding on-the-go. Digital transformation brings affordability, enhanced viewing experience through AR and VR, and ethical sourcing of eco-friendly materials. Sellers, auctioneers, and bidders benefit from increased accessibility and internet access. Digital assets, paintings, antique goods, electronics, and artistic goods are all up for grabs, with credit card numbers, home addresses, and phone numbers protected. Online auctions offer convenience and collectability, making them an essential part of the modern marketplace.

Online auctions are experiencing growth with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. AI platforms employ machine learning and algorithms to provide bidders with transparent, user-friendly, and decisive information. During online auctions, AI automates various processes, including internal operations, customer service inquiries, equipment packaging, and delivery. In March 2018, TradeRev, a KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR Auction Services) subsidiary, introduced H, an AI-driven tool for dealer-to-dealer vehicle auctions, streamlining the bidding process.

Market Challenges

Online auctions have gained significant traction in the business world, particularly among younger audiences. The internet has made it possible for people to buy and sell fine art, jewels and watches, cars, and various collectibles from anywhere, at any time. However, this digital transformation comes with challenges. Fraud prevention and anti-money laundering are crucial concerns for online auction platforms. Pricing, data collection, and automation require sophisticated systems, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to ensure fairness and accuracy. Security is paramount, with payment options, credit card numbers, home addresses, and phone numbers all requiring protection. E-commerce and digitalization have opened up new markets for auctioneers, bidders, and sellers. Smartphone penetration has made accessibility easier than ever. However, sustainability and affordability are essential factors for buyers. Collectors seek enhanced viewing experiences through Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Ethical sourcing and eco-friendly materials are also becoming important considerations. Sellers must navigate the complexities of auctioneering in the digital age, while bidders demand convenience and personalization. Auction platforms must balance these needs with the challenges of pricing, data collection, and security concerns. The future of online auctions lies in embracing these challenges and continuing the digital transformation.

Online auctions have gained significant traction, yet they face a persistent issue with shill bidding. This deceptive practice involves a seller or their associates placing bids to manipulate the price of goods in forward auctions, or lower it in reverse auctions. Investigating numerous auctions and bidders for such activities is challenging, especially on digital platforms. Collaborative bidding among multiple users is a common tactic in online auctions, but shill bidding is an illegal attempt to boost interest and artificially inflate or deflate prices.

Segment Overview

This online auction market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Collectibles

1.2 Electronics

1.3 Artistic goods

1.4 Jewelry

1.5 Others Platform 2.1 Web-based

2.2 Application-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Collectibles- In the dynamic world of Online Auction Markets, the collectibles segment emerged as a major revenue generator in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the widespread passion for acquiring collectibles with historical value among people. Online auctions eliminate geographical barriers, enabling collectors worldwide to participate and broaden their search for rare items. These platforms extend the reach of collectible auctions beyond local markets, increasing the pool of potential buyers and sellers. Detailed information, images, and histories available online enhance transparency, instilling trust and confidence among collectors. As technology advances and more individuals embrace online transactions, the collectibles segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The online auction market is experiencing explosive growth, particularly among younger audiences who prefer the convenience and accessibility of buying and selling on digital platforms. Fine art, jewels and watches, cars, and other valuable items are increasingly being bought and sold through online auctions on the Internet. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the industry with fraud prevention and anti-money laundering measures, while automation, personalization, and data collection enhance the user experience. Security concerns and payment options are key considerations, with smartphone penetration driving the growth of e-commerce and digital transformation. Sustainability, affordability, collectability, and convenience are also major factors. Enhanced viewing experiences through AR and VR technology are bringing auctioneers and bidders closer together than ever before.

Market Research Overview

Online auctions have gained significant popularity among younger audiences, offering a convenient and accessible way to buy and sell fine art, jewels and watches, cars, and various collectibles on the internet. This digital transformation in the auction industry is driven by online platforms that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) for fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and pricing. Data collection and automation enable personalization, while security concerns are addressed through advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication. Payment options are diverse, including credit cards and e-wallets, with smartphone penetration making bidding on-the-go a reality. E-commerce and sustainability are essential factors, with ethical sourcing, eco-friendly materials, and ethical practices becoming increasingly important. The enhanced viewing experience is made possible through Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), allowing bidders to inspect items in detail before placing a bid. Auctioneers, sellers, and bidders benefit from the convenience and affordability of online auctions, with digital assets like paintings, antique goods, electronics, and artistic goods also finding a place in this dynamic market.

