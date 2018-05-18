Online Auction of High-End Motion Picture Camera Equipment Formerly Owned by Clairmont Camera Ends May 22nd

The expansive offering of 35mm lenses includes numerous Zeiss Ultra Speed and Standard Speed sets and individual lenses, including LDS models; 5, 6 and 11 Piece Cook S4 lens sets, Zoom lenses from Angenieux, Arri and Cooke; 200mm - 400mm telephoto lenses from Nikkor, and a variety of specialty lenses from macro to fisheye. Also included are 2/3 Format and 16mm Format Zoom and Prime Lenses from Zeiss, Canon, Fujinon and others. Cinema cameras being offered include Sony F55s, F65s and various Arri Alexa models, as well as digital cameras from Sony, Panasonic, and Canon. Also included are a variety of OLED and LCD monitors from Sony, Panasonic, Small HD, Transvideo and TV Logic from 5.6" field monitors to 30" 4K displays.

Additional support equipment includes heads from Cartoni, O'Connor, and Sachtler; Weaver/Steadman tilt modules; Bazooka stands and Bangi sliders; and follow focus kits from Arri, O'Connor, Willytec, and Zacuto. Also available are various size Arri Matte Boxes, wireless transmitters/receivers by Boxx and Tilta and a large variety of media from SSD REDMAGs to Sony SxS , S55, S24 and S25 cards up to 1TB.

Interested buyers can bid online immediately and through May 22 at http://soldtiger.com. The first lot will start closing at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale. Previews of the assets are available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on May 21 in Los Angeles, CA.

