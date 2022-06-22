Online Baby Products Retailing Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 13.61 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: The easier payment options are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The are the major factors propelling the market growth. Trends: The growing omnichannel retailing is a major trend supporting the online baby products retailing market share growth.

The is a major trend supporting the online baby products retailing market share growth. Challenges: The factors such as the increase in the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

The factors such as the will hamper the market growth. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The online baby products retailing market segmentation by Product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Product Landscape

The online baby products retailing market share growth in the baby toys segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for educational toys is also likely to drive the sales of this segment. The internet grants parents easy access to popular toy sites and allows product comparison from remote locations. the sales of baby toys are high during occasions and festivals because of the heavy discounts available online.

One of the benefits of online baby toy retailing is that consumers can order products from remote distributors or sellers. In case they receive damaged or counterfeit products, they can return the product to the seller. Owing to this advantage, the adoption of this channel for purchasing various baby toys is increasing.

Geographic Landscape

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the online baby products retailing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

are the key markets for the online baby products retailing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising fertility rates, increasing penetration of the Internet, increasing disposable income, and the influx of international brands will facilitate the online baby products retailing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The online baby products retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Argos Ltd.

Baby Care

Baby Earth

Babydash Sdn Bhd

Babyshop Group

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.

eBay Inc.

DRESS CODE

Kidsroom

Mumzworld.com

Pupsik Studio LLP

Qurate Retail Inc.

Saks Direct Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Tru Kids Brand

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Online Baby Products Retailing Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.55 Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Baby toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Baby toys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Baby gear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Baby gear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Baby apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Baby apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Baby diaper products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Baby diaper products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 109: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Argos Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Argos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Argos Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Argos Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Baby Care

Baby Care - Overview

- Overview

Baby Care - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 119: Baby Care - Key offerings

10.7 Baby Earth

Baby Earth - Overview

- Overview

Baby Earth - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 122: Baby Earth - Key offerings

10.8 Babydash Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 123: Babydash Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 124: Babydash Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Babydash Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.9 Babyshop Group

Exhibit 126: Babyshop Group - Overview



Exhibit 127: Babyshop Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Babyshop Group - Key offerings

10.10 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 129: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 133: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 137: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

