Online baby products retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2021 to 2026, Market growth by the baby toys segment will be significant - Technavio

The global online baby products retailing market size is estimated to increase by USD 13.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The market has been segmented by product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand are among the key vendors in the market.
Online baby products retailing market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
- The high demand for educational toys is expected to drive the sales of baby toys. Parents can easily access popular toy sites and compare products. Many websites offer high discounts during festivals and occasions, which further increases sales. These websites also provide the option to return a damaged or counterfeit product to the seller. Therefore, the adoption of online channels for purchasing baby toys is increasing.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online baby products retailing market.
- APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key contributors to the market growth in the region. Moreover, APAC will grow at a faster rate than other regions. The increasing penetration of the Internet, growing disposable income, and the influx of international brands will drive the online baby products retailing market growth in the region during the forecast period.
Online baby products retailing market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- Easier payment options are driving the growth of the market.
- Some of the key factors that are increasing the online sales of baby products such as easy accessibility, hassle-free online payments, 24/7 customer support, easy refund policies, and low prices.
- Online retailers offer several payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, cash-on-delivery, Internet banking, and cash-on-order.
- Many online retailers, such as Amazon.com, have introduced diverse payment options at point of sale (POS).
- Moreover, the availability of fast, secure, and low-cost technologies has helped many new players enter the e-commerce market.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growing omnichannel retailing is a key trend in the market.
- Users can compare the features of different products and brands online, along with the prices.
- Many leading brands are focusing on improving sales experiences.
- Players have increased their investments in account management and supply chain management strategies.
- Prominent players are developing their own distribution channels to cater to different customer segments and ensure maximum product visibility.
- They are selling their products through a combination of online and offline channels, which helps retailers understand consumers' needs and preferences.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The increase in the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the online baby products retailing market growth during the forecast period.
- Counterfeit products are often mislabeled with popular brand names, which affects the profitability and brand image of original vendors.
- Moreover, the prices of these products are lower than the original ones.
- Counterfeit products are mainly available in developing countries, and China is one of the largest exporters of such products.
- These factors will hinder the growth of the online baby products retailing market during the forecast period.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
What are the key data covered in this online baby products retailing market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online baby products retailing market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the online baby products retailing market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the online baby products retailing market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online baby products retailing market vendors
|
Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 13.61 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
9.55
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
