Online-Bachelor-Degrees Announces List of the 20 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Theology

You may view the list, which includes a description of the benefits of each school and doctoral degree program, by clicking the link below:

A Bachelor's in Theology is an excellent way to establish oneself in the church environment and ministerial work. Students who work through this type of degree program will go on to occupy positions as associate ministers, chaplains, pastors, biblical counselors, and more. Others go on to pursue their Master in Theology at prestigious universities across the country and online. The undergraduate coursework teaches students in-depth biblical concepts, leadership skills, and how to communicate with both individuals and congregations.

According to the Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com lead researcher and writer, "Earning an Online Bachelor's in Theology will show your professional commitment to the church, and that you are prepared to take on positions of leadership at a community level, as well as in ministries and churches populated by those of all ages and backgrounds."

These twenty excellent online schools provide students with only the best resources and theological curricula. Students are immersed in projects, courses, and internships that teach the essential communication skills, and which will prepare them for their professional careers. Many of these graduates go on to achieve master's degrees in an applicable area, and each of these schools will give students the necessary knowledge and abilities to do so.

Below you will find the schools that have made the 20 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Theology:

Christian Leadership University – Cheektowaga, NY

Campbell University – Buies Creek, NC

Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA

Lee University – Cleveland, TN

Andrews University – Berrien Springs, MI

Brescia University – Owensboro, KY

Belmont University – Nashville, TN

Hampton University – Hampton, VA

Kansas Christian College – Overland Park, KS

Indiana Wesleyan University – Marion, IN

Johnson University – Knoxville, TN

American Public University – Charles Town, WV

Florida International University – Miami, FL

Lancaster Bible College – Lancaster, PA

Warner University – Lake Wales, FL

Trinity Bible College – Ellendale, ND

Saint Joseph's College – Standish, ME

Ecclesia College – Springdale, AR

Nazarene Bible College – Colorado Springs, CO

Clarks Summit University – South Abington Township, PA

These 20 Best Online Schools for Bachelor's in Theology made the list due to criteria that set them in the apart from other institutions of higher education. These factors include the quality and nature of the coursework, online availability, sufficient retention rates, and an online education that puts students in touch with a broad network of peers and professionals through real-world experiences.

Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution. In developing this list, Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com decided not to provide the chosen schools in an ordered way but, rather, highlighted twenty of the very best programs, all of which have their unique strengths.

