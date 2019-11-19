Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com Announces 30 Lowest Out-of-State Tuition Colleges and Universities for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has released a ranking of the 30 Lowest Out-of-State Tuition Colleges and Universities for 2020, which provides readers with a list of the best colleges and universities offering low tuition to non-resident students.

Many students don't apply to schools outside of their home state because the expense is often so much greater. This is because residents pay taxes that are utilized by public and private schools throughout the state, so education is lower for these applicants. However, there are opportunities available for students to travel the country and find somewhere new if they know what to look for! There are many colleges and universities in the United States that understand the plight of the out-of-state applicant and provide low non-resident tuition or the same tuition for all students.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "There are numerous schools in America that seek to provide a cost-effective option for all applicants and students. Many schools provide the same rates for all, while others have a significantly reduced out-of-state tuition compared to many other schools. Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has found only the best options for students looking for these kinds of tuition opportunities."

The thirty schools provided on this ranking have campuses throughout the entirety of America, which gives students the chance to attend school across the country if they'd like to. Each school provides a tuition breakdown on the Costs and Expenses section of their webpage, but students will find sufficient descriptions of housing and meal costs with Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com, as well as a brief accounting of the school itself.

Below you will find the schools that have made the 30 Lowest Out-of-State Tuition Colleges and Universities for 2020:

Allen UniversityColumbia, SC

Dakota State UniversityMadison, SD

Alice Lloyd CollegePippa Passes, KY

Dickinson State UniversityDickinson, ND

Henderson State UniversityArkadelphia, AR

Northern State UniversityAberdeen, SD

New Mexico Highlands UniversityLas Vegas, NM

LeMoyne-Owen CollegeMemphis, TN

Mayville State UniversityMayville, ND

Thomas Edison State University – Trenton, NJ

West Texas A&M UniversityCanyon, TX

Rust CollegeHolly Springs, MS

Harris-Stowe State University – St. Louis, MN

Bellevue UniversityBellevue, NE

Central State UniversityWilberforce, OH

Wayne State CollegeWayne, NE

Granite State CollegeConcord, NH

Mississippi Valley State UniversityItta Bena, MS

Bemidji State UniversityBemidji, MN

Oklahoma Panhandle State UniversityGoodwell, OK

Carolina Christian CollegeWinston-Salem, NC

Minot State UniversityMinot, ND

Chadron State CollegeChadron, NE

Delta State UniversityCleveland, MS

Southwest Minnesota State UniversityMarshall, MN

Alcorn State UniversityLorman, MS

University of Texas of the Permian Basin – Odessa, TX

Peru State CollegePeru, NE

Panola CollegeCarthage, TX

Mid-South Christian College – Memphis, TN

Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution. For more information on the criteria utilized by the researcher/writers in the composition of this ranking, please visit the article via the website.

