Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com Announces Best Online Schools for Bachelor in Sport Management Degree Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has recently released their list of the Best Online Schools for Bachelor in Sport Management Degree Programs, a comprehensive catalog of the finest distance education institutions offering undergraduate degrees in this major.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "The sports industry is in constant need of managers, coaches, administrators, accountants, and executives. These individuals immerse themselves in an area that they are passionate about and make a nice salary doing so. Undergraduate students in the sports management major go on to achieve their dreams!"

These twenty outstanding online institutions give students a huge array of exciting experiences of which to grasp hold. Upon entering one of these fine curricula, students start accruing skills and techniques with which to improve the sports industry, in whatever department suits their interest.

University of Minnesota Crookston–Crookston, MN

Troy University–Troy, AL

University of Florida–Gainesville, FL

Florida International University–Miami, FL

Southern New Hampshire University–Manchester, NH

Wilmington University–New Castle, DE

Toccoa Falls College–Toccoa Falls, GA

Bellevue University–Bellevue, NE

Averett University–Danville, VA

Davenport University–Grand Rapids, MI

California University of Pennsylvania–California, PA

McKendree University–Lebanon, IL

Columbia Southern University–Orange Beach, AL

University of Iowa–Iowa City, IA

Midway University–Midway, KY

Webber International University–Babson Park, FL

Columbia College–Columbia, MO

University of the Southwest–Hobbs, NM

Culver-Stockton College–Canton, MO

Concordia University Chicago–River Forest, IL

These Best Online Schools for Bachelor in Sport Management Degree Programs made the list due to several key factors that put them in the forefront of online education: the quality and nature of the curriculum, online availability, sufficient retention rates, and an education that puts students in touch with a broad network of peers and professionals through real-world experiences. Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution.

The editors of Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com collect the most crucial and up-to-date information about online schools providing doctoral degree programs from various highly respected sources and offer them in a simple format that is easy to understand. In developing this list, Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com chose not to list the schools in an ordered way but instead highlighted twenty of the very best programs, all of which have their own unique strengths.

