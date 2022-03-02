Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com Announces The 25 Best College Dance Teams in America in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com has recently published their index of The 25 Best College Dance Teams in America in 2022 . This index supplies readers with a thorough catalog of colleges and universities that support the most celebrated and decorated dance teams in the United States.

The list, which includes descriptions of the benefits of each school and dance team program, can be viewed by clicking the link below:

https://www.online-bachelor-degrees.com/best-college-dance-teams-america/

Dancing has been scientifically proven to decrease stress, increase energy and positivity, and spark joy in both performers and audience members. Many students often earn scholarships for their achievements as athletes, and skilled dancers are no exception! Most schools in the country also require students to complete physical education credits, which can definitely be fulfilled by joining a dance team. From jazz to hip hop to tap, these performer athletes gain incredible skills in teamwork and perseverance and have tons of fun in the process!

According to lead researcher and writer Rowan Jones, "If you have the rhythm and the endurance that it takes to be a dancer on a dance team, you will get to experience sporting events and trips in which no other student gets to take part! If you want to stay healthy, increase your strength, reduce stress, and have fun: join the dance team."

These twenty-five schools represent some of the most powerful dancers in academia. It is a highly competitive sport that requires members to pass an audition and attend rigorous rehearsals and practices several times each week. The teams on this list take part in the nation's top competitions, such as the College National Championship in Division 1A Jazz and 1A Pom, and are often participants in opportunities like UDA's College Spirit Camp competitions.

Below you will find the schools that have made The 25 Best College Dance Teams in America in 2022:

University of Tennessee - Knoxville , TN

, TN University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

- University of Kentucky - Lexington , KY

, KY University of Nevada - Reno , NV

, NV The Ohio State University - Columbus , OH

, OH University of Minnesota - Minneapolis , MN

, MN San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

- Arizona State University - Tempe , AZ

, AZ University of Colorado - Boulder , CO

, CO Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

- Rutgers University - New Brunswick, NJ

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor , MI

, MI University of Wisconsin - Madison , WI

, WI California State University - Long Beach , CA

, CA North Dakota State University - Fargo , ND

, ND The University of Rhode Island - South Kingstown, RI

- Boston College - Newton, MA

- University of Delaware - Newark, DE

- Missouri State University - Springfield, MO

Fairfield University - Fairfield, CT

- University of Connecticut - Mansfield, CT

- Riverside City College - Riverside, CA

City College - Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ

- St. Joseph's University - Philadelphia, PA

University - Orange Coast College - Costa Mesa, CA

The 25 Best College Dance Teams in America in 2022 are offered at and supported by some of the most fabulous schools in the country. Students at any one of these colleges and universities have an exciting athletic life and have access to outstanding academics. The 25 schools on this list were added for many reasons, including but not limited to: the dance team's reputation, number of awards, regularity at competitions, competitiveness of membership, and endowment. The editors of Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com collect the most crucial and up-to-date information from various highly respected sources and offer them in a simple format that is easy to read.

