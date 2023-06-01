Online Beauty and Personal Care Global Market Report 2023: New Product Launches Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Beauty and Personal Care Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online beauty & personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.2% during 2023-2030.

This report on global online beauty & personal care market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global online beauty & personal care market by segmenting the market based on product, ingredient, pricing, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the online beauty & personal care market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage of Online Market

New Product Launches

Highly Flexible

Challenges

Highly Competitive

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-20

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges



4. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market Size

4.3 Market Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Personal Care Products

5.2.1 Hair Care Products

5.2.2 Skin Care Products

5.2.3 Bath and Shower Products

5.2.4 Oral Care Products

5.2.5 Men's Grooming Products

5.2.6 Deodorants and Antiperspirants

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Cosmetics/Makeup Products

5.3.1 Facial Cosmetics

5.3.2 Eye Cosmetics

5.3.3 Lip and Nail Makeup Products

5.3.4 Hair Styling and Coloring Products

5.3.5 Others



6. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural

6.3 Organic

6.4 Other



7. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Pricing

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mass Products

7.3 Premium Products



8. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Female

8.3 Male



9. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Region

10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf

L'occitane International S.A.

L'Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Company Ltd.

Unilever

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Johnson & Johnson

Oriflame Cosmetics

Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np5lo1

