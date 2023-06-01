Online Beauty and Personal Care Global Market Report 2023: New Product Launches Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Beauty and Personal Care Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online beauty & personal care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.2% during 2023-2030.

This report on global online beauty & personal care market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global online beauty & personal care market by segmenting the market based on product, ingredient, pricing, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the online beauty & personal care market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Usage of Online Market
  • New Product Launches
  • Highly Flexible

Challenges

  • Highly Competitive

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-20
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges

4. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market Size
4.3 Market Forecast
4.4 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Personal Care Products
5.2.1 Hair Care Products
5.2.2 Skin Care Products
5.2.3 Bath and Shower Products
5.2.4 Oral Care Products
5.2.5 Men's Grooming Products
5.2.6 Deodorants and Antiperspirants
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Cosmetics/Makeup Products
5.3.1 Facial Cosmetics
5.3.2 Eye Cosmetics
5.3.3 Lip and Nail Makeup Products
5.3.4 Hair Styling and Coloring Products
5.3.5 Others

6. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Ingredient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Natural
6.3 Organic
6.4 Other

7. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Pricing
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mass Products
7.3 Premium Products

8. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Female
8.3 Male

9. Global Online Beauty & Personal Care Market by Region

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles

  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Beiersdorf
  • L'occitane International S.A.
  • L'Oreal
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Shiseido Company Ltd.
  • Unilever
  • Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Oriflame Cosmetics
  • Chanel (CHANEL International B.V.)
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

