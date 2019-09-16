Online Betting Fuels Pennsylvania's $109 Million August, According to PlayPennsylvania.com

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania bettors jumped at their first chance to legally bet on football, pushing the state's online and retail sportsbooks to a record $109 million in bets in August, offering a first glimpse into the power of football betting, according to PlayPennsylvania.com analysts.

"Sports bettors almost universally bet on football, so it is no surprise that even with just one full week of college football games and NFL futures to bet on, that Pennsylvania would experience a significant uptick," said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com . "But with the NFL season now underway and more sportsbooks online, August's successes are just a precursor to much bigger things ahead."

According to official data released on Monday, the handle from online and retail sportsbooks was up 84% from the previous record of $59.3 million set in July. Combined, online and retail bets yielded $9.9 million in revenue in August, up from $5.1 million in revenue in July. August's "win" injected $2.1 million into state and local government coffers.

Pennsylvania's four online sportsbooks grabbed an increasing share of the total sports betting market. Online bets increased from $39 million in July to $83.2 million in August, representing 76% of the state's total handle, up from 65.7% in July. By comparison, about 85% of sports bets in New Jersey are made online.

"Online betting in Pennsylvania will continue to increase its share of the state's handle to a level on par with New Jersey," Welman said. "To that point, the early-September launch of Fox Bet — the first major sports media-branded betting site in any state — is an interesting development that should gain bettors' attention. And other online sportsbooks are planning on launching this fall."

The growth of FanDuel Sportsbook at Valley Forge Casino, which enjoyed its first full month of operation in August, is another key reason why the future of online sports betting is bright. FanDuel — a brand that dominates both the retail and online markets in New Jersey — attracted $35.3 million in online bets in August, yielding $2.9 million in revenue and overtaking SugarHouse Casino as the market leader.

SugarHouse gained the retail market lead in August with $5.4 million in bets. That yielded $816,768 in revenue.

"Even if FanDuel's ascension is all but inevitable, its first full month in the online market was impressive," Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com . "To take over the market lead so quickly shows the strength of the FanDuel brand. However, competition for market supremacy should remain fierce."

Online casinos

SugarHouse, Parx and Penn National casinos enjoyed their first full month of online casino games in August, and generated $3.4 million in gross revenue on $111.8 million in wagers. That is up from $812,306 in July revenue and $49.2 million in bets. The revenue injected $985,155 into state coffers.

Sugarhouse led the way with $1.6 million in revenue on $40.9 million in bets, but Parx accepted $53.1 million in wagers.

"It will take a few more months before we get a clear picture of Pennsylvania's online gambling market, but the early returns are positive," Gouker said. "This market should grow dramatically before the end of the year, working with online sportsbooks to grow exponentially in the coming months."

