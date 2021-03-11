Online Blockchain plc: Trism Expands Reach with Inclusion on Leading NFT and DeFi Asset Hubs

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trism is making strong progress and increasing visibility within the popular NFT market.

The digital assets creator and distributor of original digital 1:1 artwork - https://trism.io/- has been added to the NFT20 marketplace. NFT20.io, which has been described as the Uniswap of non-fungible tokens, is a decentralized protocol that lets users trade, swap and sell their NFTs in return for tokens. Trism currently has 78 'Trism Originals' NFTs in the NFT20 pool.

Additionally, you can now also find Trism on popular DeFi asset management tool

Zerion (zerion.io) and farm Trism NFTs on unifty.io – a hub for NFT projects to create custom farms and NFT collections.

The inclusion on these three platforms will aid the proliferation of Trism and its native 'TRISM' tokens. The news comes as Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) announces that it has been appointed as Trism's advisor. Online Blockchain is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

"Trism is at the start of its journey within DeFi, but we recognise the importance of discoverability and liquidity for NFT tokens. By utilising bleeding edge platforms like NFT20, Unifty and Zerion, we are well placed to reach the markets necessary for sustained growth as our NFT offering evolves," said a Trism spokesperson.

About Trism

Trism https://trism.io/ is a collectables creator and distributor of original digital art supported by its own native token 'trism'. Trism tokens can be used to buy and sell NFTs from the trism collectables series. NFT art assets are available on opensea.

In the future, Trism may offer NFTs that enable the project to generate sustainable and predicatable recurring revenue.

About Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC)

Online Blockchain (www.onlineblockchain.io) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies, including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The Company created ADVFN www.advfn.com and today still has a holding of 17.98% in ADVFN plc.

Online Blockchain plc continues to consider new related opportunities and particularly crypto currencies and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, Online Blockchain focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems via various applications of blockchain: incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space.

