Online Bus Ticketing Service Market size to increase by USD 5.74 billion between 2023 to 2028; BAOLAU Pte Ltd., Busbud Inc., Busonlineticket Pte Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

07 Nov, 2023, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online bus ticketing service market is estimated to grow by USD 5.74 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.97%. The online bus ticketing service market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online bus ticketing service market are BAOLAU Pte Ltd., Busbud Inc., Busonlineticket Pte Ltd., Easy Trip Planners Ltd., FlixMobility GmbH, Global Charter Services Inc., GoEuro Corp., GotoBus, Gozing Technology Pvt. Ltd., Hip Mobility Inc., KOBO CO. LTD., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd., TicketGoose, Vy Bus AS, WILLER Inc., Yatra Online Inc., and Zeelo Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • BAOLAU Pte Ltd. - The company offers online bus ticketing services in Asia.
  • Easy Trip Planners Ltd. - The company offers online bus ticketing service such as luxury bus, sleeper, and Volvo.
  • Busonlineticket Pte Ltd. - The company offers online bus ticketing service such as ticket booking portal of bus, train and ferry tickets.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The online bus ticketing service market in the APAC region is poised for substantial growth, primarily driven by the robust economies of countries like China, India, and Japan. This growth is further fueled by demographic shifts, an upsurge in business travel, and the expanding tourism sector. Additionally, governments across APAC are actively working to enhance the travel experience for everyday commuters, adding to the favorable conditions for the online bus ticketing service market.

 Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- The convenience of booking bus tickets online
  • Key Trend - The importance of bus transportation in providing potential growth opportunities 
  • Major Challenges - Difficulty in scaling up the business due to market fragmentation 

 Market Segmentation

  • The business travel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The specific customer group that utilizes online platforms to reserve bus tickets for their business-related travel requirements is commonly referred to as the "business travel segment" within the global online bus ticketing services market. Business travelers often have distinct needs and preferences concerning their travel plans, which can encompass coordinating travel for multiple employees, creating detailed itineraries, and choosing between business-class or first-class seating options.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View  Sample Report

Related Reports:

The smart ticketing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,023.68 million.

The online movie ticketing service market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,550.89 million. 

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.97%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

25.63

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, India, China, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

