Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Size will grow by USD 3.43 billion | 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The convenience of booking bus tickets online is one of the key drivers supporting the online bus ticketing service market growth. Online bus ticketing services are getting more traction from the online platforms mainly due to the easy access to online bus ticketing service portals from remote locations and on-the-go Service availability according to the convenience of the consumer's 24/7 customer service. In addition, the importance of bus transportation in providing potential growth opportunities is another factor supporting the online bus ticketing service market growth. However, the difficulty in scaling up the business due to market fragmentation is one of the factors hindering the online bus ticketing service market growth. Many people still do not use online bus ticketing services to book bus tickets due to the reliability issue and lack of knowledge. In addition, people prefer directly booking their tickets from travel agencies and private bus operators instead of online applications. Such challenges will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights

Type

Mobile Application

The mobile application segment held the highest online bus ticketing service market share in 2021. The segment will continue to hold the highest share throughout the forecast period as travelers across the globe are pursuing convenient and pleasant travel experiences with the help of mobile-friendly solutions.

Desktop

Geography

APAC

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the market. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India The increase in business travel will facilitate the online bus ticketing service market growth in APAC over the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for online bus ticketing service market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The online bus ticketing service market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online bus ticketing service market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the key vendors and their offerings are covered in this report:

Le Travenues Technology Ltd.

BAOLAU Pte Ltd.

Busbud Inc.

Busonlineticket Pte Ltd.

Bustr Inc.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

FlixMobility GmbH

GoEuro Corp.

GotoBus

Gozing Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Hip Mobility Inc.

KOBO CO. LTD.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

TicketGoose

Vy Bus AS

WILLER Inc.

Yatra Online Inc.

Zeelo Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online bus ticketing service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online bus ticketing service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online bus ticketing service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online bus ticketing service market vendors

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Le Travenues Technology Ltd., BAOLAU Pte Ltd., Busbud Inc., Busonlineticket Pte Ltd., Bustr Inc., Easy Trip Planners Ltd., FlixMobility GmbH, GoEuro Corp., GotoBus, Gozing Technology Pvt. Ltd., Hip Mobility Inc., KOBO CO. LTD., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd., TicketGoose, Vy Bus AS, WILLER Inc. , Yatra Online Inc., and Zeelo Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BAOLAU Pte Ltd.

10.4 Busonlineticket Pte Ltd.

10.5 Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

10.6 GotoBus

10.7 KOBO CO. LTD.

10.8 Le Travenues Technology Ltd.

10.9 MakeMyTrip Ltd.

10.10 Vy Bus AS

10.11 WILLER Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

