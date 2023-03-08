Online car buying market size to grow by USD 214.41 million from 2021 to 2026, Increasing adoption of e-commerce to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online car buying market size is estimated to grow by USD 214.41 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of e-commerce, the rise in disposable income in developing economies, and the increasing demand for personal vehicles. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026

The increasing adoption of e-commerce is a key factor driving the growth of the global online car buying market. Technological advances such as smartphones and the rising Internet penetration have increased the use of e-commerce applications. Consumers can learn more about vehicles online, including aspects such as on-road prices, residual value, third-party profit margins, and other factors. Hence, many online car dealers advertise their vehicles online and provide relevant information. Thus, the growing e-commerce industry will fuel the growth of the global online car-buying market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online car buying market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (pre-owned and new vehicle).

The pre-owned segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Most consumers prefer online channels to purchase pre-owned cars. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for second-hand cars in developing economies such as India .

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online car buying market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online car buying market.

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the online car buying market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of e-commerce and technological advances in online channels will drive the online car buying market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Online car buying market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Easy online financing is a key trend in the market.

Many websites offer financing options for buyers, including preapproval for loans before purchase.

Easy loan applications and favorable interest rates encourage more customers to opt for online financing options.

For instance, AutoNation Inc. provides hassle-free auto financing options for customers according to their requirements.

Thus, the availability of hassle-free and paperless online financing options will fuel the growth of the global online car buying market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are challenging the market growth.

The acceptance of buying a car online is an urban concept.

In emerging economies, such as India , China , and Indonesia , customers prefer to buy cars through physical stores.

, , and , customers prefer to buy cars through physical stores. This is because buying a car is considered a major investment for the middle-class population.

Thus, limited consumer awareness and low acceptance in semi-urban areas will impede the growth of the global online car buying market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online car buying market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online car buying market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online car buying market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online car buying market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online car buying market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The car care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,585.56 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (interior and exterior), end-user (retail and professional), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electric car market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 22,644.59 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sedan, hatchback, and others), vehicle type (BEV and PHEV), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Online Car Buying Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 214.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled American City Business Journals Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars and Bids LLC, Cars.com Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., CarSoup of Minnesota Inc., Carvago, Carvana Co., Cox Enterprises Inc., eBay Inc., Edmunds.com Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., MH Sub I LLC, Miami Lakes Automall, and TrueCar Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Class Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Class Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Class Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Class Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Class Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Class Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Class Type

5.3 Pre-owned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pre-owned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pre-owned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pre-owned - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pre-owned - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on New vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on New vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Class Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Class Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Exhibit 93: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AutoNation Inc.

Exhibit 97: AutoNation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AutoNation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AutoNation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: AutoNation Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CarGurus Inc.

Exhibit 101: CarGurus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: CarGurus Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: CarGurus Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: CarGurus Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cars.com Inc.

Exhibit 105: Cars.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Cars.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Cars.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Carvago

Exhibit 108: Carvago - Overview



Exhibit 109: Carvago - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Carvago - Key offerings

10.8 Cox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 111: Cox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Cox Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Cox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Hendrick Automotive Group

Exhibit 114: Hendrick Automotive Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hendrick Automotive Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hendrick Automotive Group - Key offerings

10.10 Lithia Motors Inc.

Exhibit 117: Lithia Motors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Lithia Motors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Lithia Motors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Lithia Motors Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 MH Sub I LLC

Exhibit 121: MH Sub I LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: MH Sub I LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: MH Sub I LLC - Key offerings

10.12 TrueCar Inc.

Exhibit 124: TrueCar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: TrueCar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: TrueCar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: TrueCar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: TrueCar Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio