Online Casino Affiliate CasinoCanada Attends iGB Live! 2021

RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team CasinoCanada recently returned from iGB Live! 2021 . It was one of the largest congregations of iGaming professionals, affiliates, suppliers, and media this year. iGB Live! was held between September 28 and October 1 at Amsterdam RAI. The event hosted over 120 exhibitors and 4000 attendees from all over the world. From the top software developers flexing their latest products to suppliers flaunting cutting-edge solutions and game-changing ideas, iGB Live! was a huge hit! And Team CasinoCanada made the most of the event by forging new relationships and connections by the end of Day 4.

The Highlights of iGB Live! 2021

iGB Live! connects iGaming operators with independent affiliates, media, and SaaS providers. And this year, team online casino Canada met with some of the industry's biggest casino affiliates and payment providers. The team had lengthy conversations about future projects and market projections with the representatives of prominent brands like:

888.com

22Bet

Genesis Affiliates

Full Cream Affiliates

Alpha Affiliates

V.Partners and VulkanVegas Casino

247Partners

21 Partners

Betsson Group Affiliates

7StarsPartners

CoinsPay

EcoPayz

Cryptopay

Bringing the latest iGaming solutions to Canadian punters has always been the prime agenda for CasinoCanada. And the team discussed ideas for multi-brand affiliate programs to bring viewers a tailored experience in the future.

Commenting on the company's participation, Alex Lysak, a representative of CasinoCanada, said, "We're honoured and pleased at the opportunity to be a part of iGB Live! and we finally got a chance to meet and interact with our peers and veterans from the iGaming industry. Even though virtual communication is the way to go during a pandemic, there is no substitute for face-to-face communication. We're thrilled to meet old acquaintances and discuss plans for our collective future".

About CasinoCanada

CasinoCanada is a leading source of iGaming information for Canadian punters. The website ranks, compares, and reviews the top online casinos and has been helping players make informed decisions since 1999. The website promotes responsible gambling and works with reputed operators.

Conclusion

Team CasinoCanada is humbled by the experience and look forward to returning for the next iGB Live! conference. The event is the largest opportunity for nurturing new connections and rekindling old bonds, and the guys at CasinoCanada made the most of the opportunity.

