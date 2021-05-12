Online Casino Canada Queenvegas in 2021: Interac-Casino QueenVegas Announces Launch

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian gambling market is worth nearly $15 billion and it's growing every year, with much of that growth provided by online gambling. It's an industry that QueenVegas is hoping to get a share of, as this new online casino strives to be one of the biggest and best in Canada.

The Skill On Net-powered QueenVegas is delighted to be part of the Canadian online gambling and is eager to make its presence known. The site launched in 2021 is set to make this year one of the biggest yet for Canadian gamblers.

Gordon Shumer, a representative for the brand, said that they were 'incredibly excited' to announce the launch and were looking forward to seeing what the future held.

They went on to say: "2020 was a difficult year for everyone and those difficulties have continued into 2021. But the online casino industry has provided some reprieve for fans of real money gaming and we're hoping that QueenVegas will offer those fans something extra. We're looking forward to a bright and promising future and can't wait to show Canada (and the world!) what we're made of."

QueenVegas is currently accepting new players and interested parties are invited to check the site out at QueenVegas.com, where they can sign up for a new online casino account and start playing right away.

QueenVegas is an Interac online casino, which means it accepts deposits made through this popular instant bank transfer. Interac Canadian casinos offer a faster and simpler way of gambling, as deposits are simple, withdrawals are fast, and every payment is processed with the backing of the world's best security protocols.

All new Canadian players are also offered a Welcome Bonus, giving them 100% (up to $700) on their first deposit, along with 100 Free Spins on the Book of Dead slot.

What is QueenVegas?

QueenVegas is a Canadian online casino that's operated by the hugely respected Skill On Net. It is powered by some of the safest software in the gambling industry and works with multiple developers to create a roster of games that are fair, secure, fun, and varied. In doing so, QueenVegas hopes to become one of the best online casinos in Canada, and it's already well on its way to achieving that lofty goal.

By maintaining an ethos of transparency and honesty, QueenVegas creates an environment that is safe and inviting for players across Canada, and in several other key regions around the world.

It uses 128-bit SSL encryption technology and a watertight privacy policy to protect its players and it also has regulation from the UK Gambling Commission, one of the strictest regulators in the world.

QueenVegas invites players to check their licensing and certification and it also has an open complaints policy, allowing anyone who has an issue with the site to express their concerns and have them dealt with promptly and professionally.

Even without considering the many top slots and table games that this online casino has to offer, it's already ticking a lot of boxes for Canadian casino fans and will come as a breath of fresh air for those seeking a safer place to play.

What Makes This New Online Casino Different?

In addition to its advanced safety protocols and dedication to fair and safe real money gambling, QueenVegas offers many other advantages for online casino fans in Canada, including all of the following:

Canadian-Friendly Payment Options

QueenVegas has set its sights on becoming one of the best Interac casinos in Canada. It has put this popular payment method front-and-center and has backed it with other major Canadian payment options, including instaDebit, Visa, and Mastercard.

Interac casinos facilitate fast and secure payments by utilizing a payment method that was created solely for this purpose.

Interac casinos also tap into the accessibility side of things, as the payment option is available to anyone who has a bank account, which includes most (if not all) legal gamblers in the country.

Players just need to sign up for their real money online casino account with QueenVegas, and then select the Interac payment option when making a deposit.

From there, they can choose to deposit any amount that they wish, before confirming their deposit and watching as the money lands in their online casino account.

When they are ready to make a withdrawal, they can go through a similar process.

QueenVegas aims to process all payments in under a day, making the online casino one of the fastest in Canada. Slow withdrawals frustrate a lot of players in this industry, and so QueenVegas has clearly set out to do things differently and to give players the speed that they need and the efficiency that they crave.

E-Wallets

E-wallets are often favoured by players of online casinos in Canada. They are fast, easy to use, and completely free to sign up to. They are also perfectly suited for use on real money online casinos, as players can use them to bankroll, ensuring that they stay within budget every month and that they don't gamble more than they can afford to lose.

Not only does QueenVegas facilitate the use of these safe and beneficial payment methods, but it is also devoted to all other aspects of responsible gambling. Like all good online casinos, it is determined to keep problem gambling to a minimum and to keep everything safe and fun whenever possible.

The QueenVegas online casino is loaded with responsible gambling information and tools, including deposit limits. The casino also works closely with problem gambling organizations like GambleAware, further cementing its dedication to this cause and giving players somewhere to turn when they feel like things are getting on top of them.

Some of the most popular e-wallets available at the QueenVegas online casino include Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard, all of which are owned by the same company and are considered to be the biggest and best; Trustly, which is gaining in popularity across Europe, and WebMoney, which also has a large following in Europe.

For most Canadian online casino players, it's all about instaDebit and Interac e-transfer, but many will be happy to have these extra options.

Debit, Credit, and More

Debit cards are often found on top Interac online casinos as they provide players with some variety. Generally, players that don't or can't use Interac are happy to use debit cards instead. They are also just as accessible as Interac, as they are dished out to every Canadian with a bank account.

Debit cards take a little longer to process, as it usually takes a few days for the card provider to receive the funds, but QueenVegas does its best to negate this by processing the withdrawals quickly.

Other options include credit cards, which are very handy but often charge the user a fee, and bank transfers, which can be slow. Regardless of their pros and cons, QueenVegas does what all good online casinos do and includes these options, putting the choice in the hands of the player and allowing them to use the method that they are most comfortable with.

The Industry's Best Slots and Table Game

QueenVegas has stayed one step ahead of its competitors by working with a slew of top real money casino game developers, including NetEnt, Blueprint Gaming, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. It gives players more choice, allows them to play for a host of bonuses and jackpots, and ensures that the fun never stops.

After all, the heart of all top online casinos is the games room and without a good selection, it is not a good casino.

Some of the standout slots available at QueenVegas include:

The Goonies

The Goonies is a graphical masterpiece that pays homage to the classic 1980s film of the same name. Created by Blueprint Gaming, it is a perfect blend of 3D graphics, enticing bonus rounds, real money reels, and a hefty dose of nostalgia.

Although it may seem a little strange for a developer to acquire the license to a film that was made several decades ago, it's actually ingenious, and it's equally smart of online casinos like QueenVegas for hosting the game. After all, the kids who grew up watching the Goonies and fell in love with the classic adventure film are now adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, a demographic that accounts for a sizeable share of the online casino market.

Fans of The Goonies will fall in love with this slot as they relive some of the classic characters and moments from the film, including Sloth and his "Hey You Guys!" catchphrase and the famous "Truffle Shuffle".

Deal or No Deal Megaways

Deal or No Deal is one of the biggest gameshows in the world. It was syndicated in dozens of countries, some of which broadcast hundreds of episodes. The premise of the game is very simple, but it's also engrossing. That's what made the gameshow so unique and it's also what makes the Deal or No Deal slot game so special as well.

The addition of the Megaways mechanic takes things to another level, adding thousands of possible paylines to every single spin and giving players more chances to win big.

There are some recognisable symbols and features, including a Banker Offer, a ringing telephone, and the numbered boxes, and during the main bonus game, players are invited to play the game itself. It is the perfect game for fans of the Deal or No Deal gameshow who always wanted to sit in the hotset.

Gonzo's Quest

Most online casino players have spun the reels on Gonzo's Quest at least once, and the majority do it on a regular basis. This game has been around for a few years and with a comical protagonist, a massive Free Spins feature, some great graphics, and an Avalanche feature, it's easy to see why it has been so popular.

Gonzo's Quest takes players on a search for the legendary El Dorado, a mythical city that was supposedly filled with gold. They are joined by a hapless conquistador who has just jumped ship and left his crewmates behind as he seeks to take all of the riches for himself.

One of the things that set this real money slot apart is its Avalanche feature. Every time there is a winning payline, the symbols responsible for that win will disappear and drop off the reels.

New symbols will then fall into place from above and if there is another win, the process will repeat. Every time this little feature triggers, a multiplier will be added to the reels, increasing the player's payout and giving them multiple chances to win big.

Finn and the Swirly Spin

By including Finn and the Swirly Spin in its roster, QueenVegas has made it clear that it wants to focus on originality and quality, as well as player-favourites.

Finn and the Swirly Spin is a NetEnt slot that swaps the standard grid-based reel setup for a swirling maze-like grid. There are still traditional paylines, but they don't work quite in the same way and every spin is more of a journey than it is with other online casino slot machines.

As with Gonzo's Quest, the winning symbols disappear on Finn and the Swirly Spin. The difference is that new ones don't fall into place from above—when the symbols go, they remain gone, and that's a good thing, because the objective is to get one of the outside symbols into the center.

That outside symbol is a key, and when it makes it all of the way through to the center, it fits into a lock in the middle of the game reels. This is what triggers the feature and it's when Finn and the Swirly Spin really comes into its own.

Players are given the choice of several different features, each with a unique aesthetic. But they're not all available straight away, and players need to unlock them steadily as they advance, thus providing them with an incentive to keep returning to the game time after time.

Finn and the Swirly Spin perfectly exemplifies the style and originality that has made NetEnt such a popular developer over the years. It also gives players a taste of the sort of amazing games that they can find at the QueenVegas online casino.

Thunderstruck II

Thunderstruck II is another top slot game that highlights the diversity on QueenVegas. It was created a number of years ago by Microgaming and is often considered to be one of the best video slots around. In fact, the Norse Gods theme utilized by Thunderstruck II went on to inspire countless other developers and influence many great games.

Thunderstruck II takes players on a Nordic adventure featuring the thunder god himself, Thor.

Live Casino Games

In addition to real money casino slots, QueenVegas has a variety of Live Casino games. These titles explore traditional table games like Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and Poker, but they do so in a completely unique way.

Rather than playing against a random number generator and relying on the AI to make most of the moves, players go up against a real dealer located in a real casino studio.

The dealer makes all of the moves, from handing out the cards to spinning the wheel and rolling the dice. These moves are then live-streamed to the player's computer or mobile device, where they can react by making moves of their own.

HD cameras and advanced sensors are used to track the moves and stream everything. It also means that the computer knows when the player has won or lost and can pay them their winnings accordingly.

It's one of the best ways to play casino games and it's one that QueenVegas has explored in full. This real money online casino offers a wide selection of Live Casino titles and they are available at all hours of the day and at all stake levels.

A VIP Lounge

One of the many things that set QueenVegas apart from its competitors is its generous VIP Club, where players can feel like they are part of something special. Akin to a land-based casino's rewards program or even the loyalty schemes offered by retailers and credit cards, this program awards points, prizes, bonuses, and other perks to players who make regular deposits.

It's a feature found on only the best online casinos and one that many older sites overlook. Top online casinos in Canada are increasingly understanding the value that these programs can bring to their sites and their players, and QueenVegas is leading the charge in bringing VIP Clubs back to the fore.

The QueenVegas VIP Lounge is open to everyone. As soon as a player joins the online casino, they will be given access.

Everyone starts at the lowest level and with every deposit that they make, they move one step closer to unlocking bigger rewards and better perks.

It creates a system that benefits everyone by delivering prizes that are relevant to their stake level. A casual small stakes player could unlock a few Free Spins just by playing the games that they love and sticking to their rigid budget; a high roller could secure big perks, including vacations and tickets to exciting events.

In any case, everyone feels like a VIP at the QueenVegas VIP Lounge and that's why it was created in the first place.

It's proof that this online casino is devoted to keeping its players happy and to providing them with the games, bonuses, awards, and rewards that they need to stay that way.

Welcome Bonuses

It's not just about the VIP Club at QueenVegas, as players are also given bonuses when they sign up, make a deposit, and meet some basic requirements.

Welcome Bonuses are common among Canadian online casinos, but as with other aspects of the site, QueenVegas has tried to go one step further and offer its players a little more.

For instance, it offers Free Spins, whereby players can essentially play some free online casino games and keep the money that they win. The average online casino limits the value of its Free Spins to just $0.05, which means that even if they're offering 100 Free Spins as part of a Welcome Bonus, they're only actually giving $5 away.

QueenVegas takes things to the next level and gives away Free Spins that have a value of between $0.10 and $0.50. known as "Mega Spins", it's one of the many ways that QueenVegas aims to differentiate itself from the crowd and become one of the best real money casinos in Canada.

It also offers "Daily Picks", which give players a chance to collect daily bonuses and rewards regardless of the day or season. It means that players don't need to wait for Easter, Christmas, or Halloween to benefit from occasional bonuses, and will find offers for every day of the week.

Other offers include Double Up Bonuses, Deposit Bonuses, and Combo offers. The result is a vast selection of casino bonuses that never fails to disappoint and promises a little something for everyone.

How to Join QueenVegas Online Casin

QueenVegas is a Canadian online casino with a bright future. 2021 could be a big year for this site and for its players, all of whom are now invited to sign up, collect a Welcome Bonus, and see what all the hype is about!

Players of legal gambling age that reside in Canada can sign up for a QueenVegas account today. Thanks to demo mode and Mega Spins, they can play free online casino games, and with the addition of table games, Live Casino titles, and more, they can also test their mettle against real and virtual dealers.

The fact that it is also an Interac E Transfer casino is just the icing on the cake and one that will seal the deal for most players.

SOURCE QueenVegas