Online Celebration to Honor Esther Rolle's Centennial Birthday

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) November 7th & 8th for a virtual celebration on Facebook Live honoring the centennial birthday of Emmy Award-winning actor and Pompano Beach native Esther Rolle. Born November 8, 1920, Rolle excelled on stage and screen and is best known for her role as matriarch Florida Evans on the 1970s sitcom Good Times.

The Esther Rolle 100 virtual celebration is a two-part, online weekend program, which starts on Saturday, November 7th at 7PM and includes an educational and entertaining tribute showcasing pivotal scenes from the original play, Let the Good Times Rolle: The Life and Legacy of Esther Rolle at 100 followed by a special after talk with special guests.

The festivities continue on Sunday, November 8th - Rolle's actual birthday - at 4PM with a showcase of scenes from Let the Good Times Rolle followed by musical entertainment to make it a birthday bash worthy of her legacy!

Esther Rolle 100 events are made possible by the collaboration of Broward County Libraries, Broward County Cultural Division, Destination Sistrunk, Arc Labs Media, LLC, and is supported by Bank of America and Friends of African American Research Library and Cultural Center.

Let the Good Times Rolle was commissioned for this special occasion by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center and is supported by an Art of Community grant awarded through the Community Foundation of Broward. The objective of the Art of Community grant is to bring the arts to Broward neighborhoods to ignite creativity and local pride. Support has been provided by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Edward Hashek and John Jors Charitable Fund, A Fund for the Performing Arts, John D. Ryan Fund, Linda and Michael Carter Fund, and Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund.

These events are free and accessible via Broward County Library's Facebook Live. To participate, register at EstherRolle100.eventbrite.com.

The full production of the play will debut at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 954-357-6282 in March 2021. To learn more about developments with this project, follow @RollewithAARLCC on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Anyone interested in supporting this project as a financial backer or future intern/volunteer may contact AARLCC Regional Manager Makiba Foster at [email protected] or 954-357-6176.

